Orioles vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 9, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks will close their three-game interleague set in the desert on Wednesday with the victor set to claim series bragging rights. The O's took the series opener 5-1 after getting a solid showing from the pitching staff, but the Snakes battled back from an early deficit to log the 4-3 win in yesterday's rematch.

An interesting pitching matchup is lined up for the finale, with both Dean Kremer and Brandon Pfaadt looking to bounce back from poor showings in their previous starts.

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks recent form and records

Baltimore

Yet to secure successive wins through 12 played games, the Orioles only sit ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-7 overall record. The showing has resulted in the team costing MLB bettors $205 overall with the team 4-5 on the road.

Though Baltimore ranks tenth in scoring at 4.58 runs per game, it has topped that mark just twice in its last seven games - failing to do so in three straight, which has led to three consecutive unders for total bettors.

Arizona

Since Ketel Marte went down with a hamstring injury on April 4, the D'backs have gone 2-3 and only averaged 3.6 runs per game. A far cry from the 6.2 runs the offense had plated per game with their All-Star infielder in the lineup.

The Diamondbacks hold identical 3-3 records at home and on the road, resulting in a $63 overall loss for baseball bettors supporting them on a gamely basis. Arizona has also hit the under in three of five games without Marte's presence at the plate.

Injuries

Baltimore

Colton Cowser LF 10 Day IL - Thumb

Andrew Kittredge RP 15 Day IL - Knee

Trevor Rogers SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Chayce McDermott SP 15 Day IL - Lat

Grayson Rodriguez SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Tyler Wells SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Kyle Bradish SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Albert Suarez RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Arizona

Blaze Alexander SS 10 Day IL - Oblique

Ketel Marte 2B 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Kendall Graveman RP 15 Day IL - Back

Kevin Ginkel RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Jordan Montgomery SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Blake Walston SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Dean Kremer (1-1, 6.52 ERA)

Kremer has allowed 13 hits (1 HR) and 7 ER with a 7:2 K/BB ratio through two 2025 starts.

Kremer tossed 4.1 innings of eight hit and 2 ER ball with a 1:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio at Kansas City last time out.

Kremer is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 10:4 K/BB ratio in 5.2 career IP thrown against the Diamondbacks.

Brando Pfaadt (1-1, 5.25 ERA)

Pfaadt has allowed 12 hits (4 HR) and 7 ER with a 9:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two 2025 starts.

Pfaadt tossed 6.0 innings of six hit and 4 ER ball with a 4:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio at Washington last time out.

Pfaadt is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 0:2 K/BB ratio over 6.0 career IP thrown at the Orioles.

Must-Watch Hitters

Orioles

Though Baltimore hasn't had many looks at Pfaadt's stuff, they should be in line to flex their muscles as readily able the Snakes right-hander has been at serving up the long ball.

Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman are both viable candidates to leave the yard at 4/1 and 6/1, respectively. Let's seek more line value instead, and look for Jackson Holliday to have a big day bringing up the rear of the lineup.

Diamondbacks

With Baltimore likely to bring the heat offensively right out of the chute, it'll be up to the Diamondbacks' big bats to keep the home team in it throughout. Josh Naylor and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. look to be in the best position to do so.

Naylor is slashing .571/.625/.714 against Dean Kremer, with a double and a walk. Gurriel Jr. is 3-for-8 lifetime against the righty, with a double and two home runs. DraftKings currently has the former 6/1 to hit a home run, while Gurriel Jr. sits at 7/1.

Expand Tweet

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/9 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Baltimore Orioles +105 +1.5 -192 O 9 -112 Arizona Diamondbacks -125 -1.5 +160 U 9 -108

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction

This one figures to be a shootout from the get go. The first two games of this series were dominated by both pitching staffs, but look for the bats to awaken in the finale. The action should come quickly which makes the first-five innings an investment worthy of making at DraftKings Sportsbook - along with the full game over.

Neither pitcher looks to be long for this one, so expect each team's below average bullpens to get a workout.

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Baltimore Wins 7-5

