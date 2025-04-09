  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Orioles vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 9, MLB 2025

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 9, MLB 2025

By Mike Rose
Modified Apr 09, 2025 16:30 GMT
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals - Source: Imagn
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 9, MLB 2025 [Source: Imagn]

The Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks will close their three-game interleague set in the desert on Wednesday with the victor set to claim series bragging rights. The O's took the series opener 5-1 after getting a solid showing from the pitching staff, but the Snakes battled back from an early deficit to log the 4-3 win in yesterday's rematch.

Ad

An interesting pitching matchup is lined up for the finale, with both Dean Kremer and Brandon Pfaadt looking to bounce back from poor showings in their previous starts.

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks recent form and records

Baltimore

Yet to secure successive wins through 12 played games, the Orioles only sit ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-7 overall record. The showing has resulted in the team costing MLB bettors $205 overall with the team 4-5 on the road.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Though Baltimore ranks tenth in scoring at 4.58 runs per game, it has topped that mark just twice in its last seven games - failing to do so in three straight, which has led to three consecutive unders for total bettors.

Arizona

Since Ketel Marte went down with a hamstring injury on April 4, the D'backs have gone 2-3 and only averaged 3.6 runs per game. A far cry from the 6.2 runs the offense had plated per game with their All-Star infielder in the lineup.

Ad

The Diamondbacks hold identical 3-3 records at home and on the road, resulting in a $63 overall loss for baseball bettors supporting them on a gamely basis. Arizona has also hit the under in three of five games without Marte's presence at the plate.

Injuries

Baltimore

  • Colton Cowser LF 10 Day IL - Thumb
  • Andrew Kittredge RP 15 Day IL - Knee
  • Trevor Rogers SP 15 Day IL - Knee
  • Chayce McDermott SP 15 Day IL - Lat
  • Grayson Rodriguez SP 15 Day IL - Elbow
  • Tyler Wells SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Kyle Bradish SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Albert Suarez RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
Ad

Arizona

  • Blaze Alexander SS 10 Day IL - Oblique
  • Ketel Marte 2B 10 Day IL - Hamstring
  • Kendall Graveman RP 15 Day IL - Back
  • Kevin Ginkel RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Jordan Montgomery SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Blake Walston SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Dean Kremer (1-1, 6.52 ERA)

  • Kremer has allowed 13 hits (1 HR) and 7 ER with a 7:2 K/BB ratio through two 2025 starts.
  • Kremer tossed 4.1 innings of eight hit and 2 ER ball with a 1:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio at Kansas City last time out.
  • Kremer is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 10:4 K/BB ratio in 5.2 career IP thrown against the Diamondbacks.
Ad

Brando Pfaadt (1-1, 5.25 ERA)

  • Pfaadt has allowed 12 hits (4 HR) and 7 ER with a 9:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two 2025 starts.
  • Pfaadt tossed 6.0 innings of six hit and 4 ER ball with a 4:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio at Washington last time out.
  • Pfaadt is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 0:2 K/BB ratio over 6.0 career IP thrown at the Orioles.

Must-Watch Hitters

Orioles

Though Baltimore hasn't had many looks at Pfaadt's stuff, they should be in line to flex their muscles as readily able the Snakes right-hander has been at serving up the long ball.

Ad

Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman are both viable candidates to leave the yard at 4/1 and 6/1, respectively. Let's seek more line value instead, and look for Jackson Holliday to have a big day bringing up the rear of the lineup.

Ad

Diamondbacks

With Baltimore likely to bring the heat offensively right out of the chute, it'll be up to the Diamondbacks' big bats to keep the home team in it throughout. Josh Naylor and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. look to be in the best position to do so.

Naylor is slashing .571/.625/.714 against Dean Kremer, with a double and a walk. Gurriel Jr. is 3-for-8 lifetime against the righty, with a double and two home runs. DraftKings currently has the former 6/1 to hit a home run, while Gurriel Jr. sits at 7/1.

Ad
Ad

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/9Money LineRun LineTotal Runs
Baltimore Orioles+105+1.5 -192O 9 -112
Arizona Diamondbacks-125-1.5 +160U 9 -108
Ad

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction

This one figures to be a shootout from the get go. The first two games of this series were dominated by both pitching staffs, but look for the bats to awaken in the finale. The action should come quickly which makes the first-five innings an investment worthy of making at DraftKings Sportsbook - along with the full game over.

Ad

Neither pitcher looks to be long for this one, so expect each team's below average bullpens to get a workout.

Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Baltimore Wins 7-5

About the author
Mike Rose

Mike Rose

Twitter icon

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.

While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.

Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.

When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue.

Know More

Edited by Mike Rose
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी