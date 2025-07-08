Orioles vs. Mets: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 8, 2025

The Baltimore Orioles will host the New York Mets for a three-game series, starting on Tuesday, at Camden Yards. Both teams are coming into the series opener on the back of series victories.

While the Orioles enter the home series after doing the business against the Atlanta Braves, by sweeping them at Truist Park in a three-game series, the Mets are fresh off a Subway Series win against the New York Yankees.

Orioles vs. Mets prediction

Despite the Orioles' three-game winning streak, they remain one of the worst teams in the American League, languishing at the bottom of the AL East with a 40-49 record.

The biggest issue for the AL East team has been their injury-plagued pitching staff. The rotation has suffered with injuries to Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, and Zach Eflin, conceding 453 runs this season, the second most behind the Athletics in the AL.

The Mets, on the other hand, seem to have found their offensive groove back during the three-game series against the Yankees. The offense, led by Juan Soto, has scored 32 runs in their last five games, winning four of them.

Expect the Mets' top order to get a jump on Orioles ace Brandon Young (7.02 ERA, 1.98 WHIP), who is taking the mound for Baltimore in the home series opener on Tuesday.

Prediction: Baltimore Orioles 3, New York Mets 6

Odds

Money Line: Baltimore Orioles (+114), New York Mets (-136)

Run Line: Orioles (-140), Mets (+117)

Total Runs: Over 9 (-110), Under 9 (-100)

Injury report

Baltimore Orioles

Jorge Mateo: 10-day IL (Elbow)

Chadwick Tromp: 10-day IL (Back)

Tyler O’Neill: 10-day IL (Shoulder)

Adley Rutschman: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Zach Eflin: 15-day IL (Back)

Cade Povich: 15-day IL (Hip)

Albert Suarez: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Kyle Bradish: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Cody Poteet: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Grayson Rodriguez: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ryan Mountcastle: 60-day IL (Hamstring)

Tyler Wells: 60-day IL (Elbow)

New York Mets

Nick Madrigal (3B): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Kodai Senga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)

Mark Vientos (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Sean Manaea (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Jose Siri (CF): 10-day IL (tibia)

Frankie Montas (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Drew Smith (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

A.J. Minter (RP): 60-day IL (lat)

Jessie Winker (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Brooks Raley (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Tylor Megill (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Griffin Canning (SP): 60-day IL (Achilles)

Expert's picks

Despite a 6-4 loss against the Yankees in Sunday's series finale, expect the Mets to come all guns blazing against the Orioles' shaky starting rotation. It could turn out to be a run feat for Juan Soto & Co. on Tuesday at Camden Yards.

Money line: Mets (+117)

Runs: Over nine runs (-110)

