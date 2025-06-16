Orioles vs Rays: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 16, 2025

The Orioles and Rays are set on a collision course for American League East supremacy as the two squads look to build off the momentum that they've recently established. Baltimore, despite its struggles, swept the Angels in its previous fixtures at home. Similarly, the Rays pulled off a gigantic upset in Queens after sweeping the powerhouse Mets.

O's ace Zach Eflin is scheduled to start the proceedings on the road against the Rays' Ryan Pepiot. Eflin has been superb to start the campaign, having tallied a 6-2 record with a 4.08 ERA across 53 innings. Pepiot, on the other hand, had been on the unfortunate end of some contests as he holds a 3-6 record in spite of his 3.31 ERA and 73 strikeouts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orioles vs. Rays recent form and records

The O's are slowly but steadily trending upward after a disastrous start to the season. They now possess a 30-40 record that's still last in the AL East. However, they've won six out of their last 10 games, including three straight.

Trending

Tampa Bay, similarly, is on a positive trajectory with a 39-32 record and is now just 3.5 games behind the division-leading Yankees. The Rays have won seven of their last 10 fixtures and have a 23-20 record at home.

Orioles vs. Rays odds

Money Line: BAL (+100), TB (-108)

Run Spread: BAL -1.5 (+148), TB +1.5 (-182)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-120), U 8.5 (+101)

Orioles vs. Rays injuries

BAL injury report

Ramon Laureano (LF): 10-day IL (ankle)

Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Cody Poteet (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 60-day IL (lat, elbow)

Tyler O'Neill (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)

Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Gary Sanchez (C): 10-day IL (wrist)

Jordan Westburg (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Cedric Mullins (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Jorge Mateo (SS): 10-day IL (elbow)

Tyler Wells (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

TB injuries

Shane McClanahan (SP): 60-day IL (triceps)

Ha-Seong Kim (SS): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Hunter Bigge (RP): 15-day IL (lat)

Jonny DeLuca (CF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Nate Lavender (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Alex Faedo (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Richie Palacios (LF): 10-day IL (knee)

Manuel Rodriguez (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)

Orioles vs. Rays projected lineup

BAL projected lineup

Jackson Holliday (2B)

Adley Rutschman (C)

Gunnar Henderson (SS)

Ryan O'Hearn (1B)

Jordan Westburg (DH)

Colton Cowser (LF)

Ramon Laureano (RF)

Cedric Mullins (CF)

Ramon Urias (3B)

Zach Eflin (SP, 6-2 | 4.08 ERA | 36 K)

TB projected lineup

Josh Lowe (RF)

Brandon Lowe (2B)

Yandy Diaz (DH)

Jonathan Aranda (1B)

Junior Caminero (3B)

Jake Magnum (LF)

Kameron Misner (CF)

Taylor Wells (SS)

Danny Jansen (C)

Ryan Pepiot (SP, 3-6 | 3.31 ERA | 73 K)

Orioles vs. Rays picks and game prediction

Bookmakers have the game almost at even odds. This is mainly due to the win streaks of the respective teams and the unpredictability of a divisional matchup. It should be a tight affair with the Rays barely scraping a win at home.

Run Line: TB +1.5 (-182)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-120)

Prediction: TB wins, 7-6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More