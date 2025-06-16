Orioles vs Rays: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 16, 2025

The Orioles and Rays are set on a collision course for American League East supremacy as the two squads look to build off the momentum that they've recently established. Baltimore, despite its struggles, swept the Angels in its previous fixtures at home. Similarly, the Rays pulled off a gigantic upset in Queens after sweeping the powerhouse Mets.
O's ace Zach Eflin is scheduled to start the proceedings on the road against the Rays' Ryan Pepiot. Eflin has been superb to start the campaign, having tallied a 6-2 record with a 4.08 ERA across 53 innings. Pepiot, on the other hand, had been on the unfortunate end of some contests as he holds a 3-6 record in spite of his 3.31 ERA and 73 strikeouts.
Orioles vs. Rays recent form and records
The O's are slowly but steadily trending upward after a disastrous start to the season. They now possess a 30-40 record that's still last in the AL East. However, they've won six out of their last 10 games, including three straight.
Tampa Bay, similarly, is on a positive trajectory with a 39-32 record and is now just 3.5 games behind the division-leading Yankees. The Rays have won seven of their last 10 fixtures and have a 23-20 record at home.
Orioles vs. Rays odds
Money Line: BAL (+100), TB (-108)
Run Spread: BAL -1.5 (+148), TB +1.5 (-182)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-120), U 8.5 (+101)
Orioles vs. Rays injuries
BAL injury report
- Ramon Laureano (LF): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Cody Poteet (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 60-day IL (lat, elbow)
- Tyler O'Neill (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Gary Sanchez (C): 10-day IL (wrist)
- Jordan Westburg (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Cedric Mullins (CF): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Jorge Mateo (SS): 10-day IL (elbow)
- Tyler Wells (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
TB injuries
- Shane McClanahan (SP): 60-day IL (triceps)
- Ha-Seong Kim (SS): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Hunter Bigge (RP): 15-day IL (lat)
- Jonny DeLuca (CF): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Nate Lavender (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Alex Faedo (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Richie Palacios (LF): 10-day IL (knee)
- Manuel Rodriguez (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)
Orioles vs. Rays projected lineup
BAL projected lineup
- Jackson Holliday (2B)
- Adley Rutschman (C)
- Gunnar Henderson (SS)
- Ryan O'Hearn (1B)
- Jordan Westburg (DH)
- Colton Cowser (LF)
- Ramon Laureano (RF)
- Cedric Mullins (CF)
- Ramon Urias (3B)
- Zach Eflin (SP, 6-2 | 4.08 ERA | 36 K)
TB projected lineup
- Josh Lowe (RF)
- Brandon Lowe (2B)
- Yandy Diaz (DH)
- Jonathan Aranda (1B)
- Junior Caminero (3B)
- Jake Magnum (LF)
- Kameron Misner (CF)
- Taylor Wells (SS)
- Danny Jansen (C)
- Ryan Pepiot (SP, 3-6 | 3.31 ERA | 73 K)
Orioles vs. Rays picks and game prediction
Bookmakers have the game almost at even odds. This is mainly due to the win streaks of the respective teams and the unpredictability of a divisional matchup. It should be a tight affair with the Rays barely scraping a win at home.
Run Line: TB +1.5 (-182)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-120)
Prediction: TB wins, 7-6