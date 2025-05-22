  • home icon
Orioles vs Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 22, 2025

By Mike Rose
Modified May 22, 2025 14:36 GMT
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Orioles vs Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 22, 2025 - [Source: Imagn]

The series opener of an extended series is locked in for Thursday with the Boston Red Sox playing host to the Baltimore Orioles from historic Fenway Park. This will be the second series played between the AL East rivals, with Boston holding a 2-1 lead after going into Baltimore and taking two of three in early-April.

Alex Cora will send Lucas Giolito to the mound in hopes of the right-hander bouncing back from another poor outing in his last turn against the Braves. The Orioles will counter with lefty Cade Povich who's failed to log a quality start in his last three outings.

Orioles vs. Red Sox recent form and records

Baltimore

The Orioles head to Beantown losers of three straight series having just put an end to an eight-game losing streak after slugging their way to an 8-4 extra innings win at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The firing of Brandon Hyde has done little to ignite what's shaping up to be a lost season for the franchise. At 16-32 overall and sitting in last place of the AL East standings, Baltimore has been a major liability for MLB bettors, costing their backers $1,761 overall with $927 of the deficit coming on the road.

Boston

The Red Sox came up short in their bid to sweep the Mets, managing just one run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss. The defeat dropped Alex Cora's squad to three-games under .500 as hosts (11-14).

Boston has also been a liability for bettors, sitting $487 in the red with a 25-26 overall record. It enters this series trailing in the divisional pennant chase by 5.5-games.

Injuries

Baltimore

  • Ramon Laureano LF Day To Day - Ankle
  • T. O'Neill RF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Gary Sanchez C 10 Day IL - Wrist
  • Jordan Westburg 2B 10 Day IL - Hamstring
  • Cody Poteet SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Colton Cowser LF 60 Day IL - Thumb
  • Albert Suarez RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Grayson Rodriguez SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Tyler Wells SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Kyle Bradish SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Boston

  • Masataka Yoshida LF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Romy Gonzalez 1B 10 Day IL - Back
  • Triston Casas 1B 10 Day IL - Knee
  • Tanner Houck SP 15 Day IL - Flexor
  • Richard Fitts SP 15 Day IL - Pectoral
  • Zach Penrod SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Chris Murphy RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Kutter Crawford SP 60 Day IL - Knee
  • Patrick Sandoval SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Cade Povich (1-3, 5.23 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 46 hits (8 HR) & 24 ER with a 38:14 K/BB ratio in eight 2025 starts.
  • Worked 5.2 IP of 3 hit (1 HR) 2 ER ball with 9:2 K/BB ratio vs. Nationals last start.
  • 0-2 with a 5.28 ERA & 19:4 K/BB ratio in 15.1 career IP thrown vs. the Red Sox.
  • 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 13:1 K/BB ratio in 18.2 IP on the road in 2025.
Lucas Giolito (1-1, 7.08 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 25 hits (5 HR) & 16 ER with a 17:6 K/BB ratio in four 2025 appearances.
  • Worked 4.0 IP of 8 hit (3 HR) 6 ER ball with 3:2 K/BB ratio vs. Braves last start.
  • 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA & 25:12 K/BB ratio in 26.0 career IP thrown vs. Orioles.
  • 0-1 with a 14.09 ERA and 5:3 K/BB ratio in 7.2 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Baltimore

There's no shortage of options when picking Baltimore hitters to make noise tonight, as both sides of the platoon have consistently peppered Lucas Giolito. Righties are batting .300 against him, while lefties clock in at .310.

With that, hitch a wagon to Cedric Mullins who enters tonight's matchup having hit safely in four straight games with a pair of double and home runs. He's 8-for-13 lifetime against Boston's right-hander, and looks to be in a great position to extend the streak.

Boston

Right-handed bats have been more lethal against Cade Povich with the lefty serving up a .403/.356/.520/.876 slash line to that side of the platoon.

Alex Bregman laid an egg last night going 0-for-4 with all four at-bats resulting in a strikeout. Though just 1-for-5 lifetime against the O's southpaw, Boston's third baseman is batting .364 with a .991 OPS to date making it very likely he gets back on the right track this evening.

Orioles vs. Red Sox MLB 2025 Betting Odds

Thursday 5/22Money LineRun LineTotal Runs
Baltimore Orioles+110+1.5 -192O 8 -115
Boston Red Sox-130-1.5 +160U 8 -105
Orioles vs. Red Sox expert picks and game prediction

Before diving into this matchup, keep in mind that Mother Nature will play a prominent role—temperatures are expected to be below 50 degrees, with winds blowing in from center field at nearly 20 mph with rain in the forecast throughout.

Should the game get in, take a shot with the Orioles at the plus-money return and look for some runs to hit the board. Total bettors are getting a huge discount at DraftKings Sportsbook largely due to the weather. Boston's offense has been its best against southpaws, while Baltimore has tagged Giolito in the past.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction: Baltimore wins 6-4

