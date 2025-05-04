  • home icon
Orioles vs. Royals: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 4, MLB 2025

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 04, 2025 12:28 GMT
Orioles vs. Royals: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 4, MLB 2025
Orioles vs. Royals: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 4, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals end their three-game weekend series at Camden Yards on Sunday. The two play the series finale after splitting the first two games. Interestingly, both games were shutouts, and offense has been difficult to come by in this series.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, as the O's turn to veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson (RHP, 0–1, 22.09 ERA). Kansas City will counter with Michael Lorenzen (RHP, 3–3, 3.48 ERA), who has been solid this season.

Orioles vs. Royals Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

Moneyline: Orioles (-131), Royals (+110)

Over/Under: 9.5 runs

Weather: 70°F, partly cloudy, 32% chance of rain, winds 10 mph right to left

Orioles vs. Royals Game 3: Injuries

Orioles

  • Tyler O'Neill – Neck inflammation, 10-day IL
  • Jordan Westburg – Strained hamstring, 10-day IL
  • Gary Sánchez – Wrist inflammation, 10-day IL
  • Ramón Urías – Strained hamstring, 10-day IL
  • Trevor Rogers – Kneecap subluxation, 15-day IL
  • Chayce McDermott – Strained lat, 15-day IL
  • Andrew Kittredge – Arthroscopic knee surgery, 15-day IL
  • Zach Eflin – Strained lat, 15-day IL
  • Cody Poteet – Shoulder inflammation, 15-day IL
  • Tyler Wells – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL
  • Kyle Bradish – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL
  • Grayson Rodriguez – Elbow inflammation, 60-day IL
  • Albert Suárez – Shoulder inflammation, 60-day IL
  • Colton Cowser – Fractured thumb (left), 60-day IL
Royals

  • Dairon Blanco – Achilles tendinopathy, 10-day IL
  • Kyle Wright – Shoulder surgery (torn capsule), 15-day IL
  • Hunter Harvey – Strained shoulder (teres major), 15-day IL
  • Sam Long – Elbow inflammation, 15-day IL
  • James McArthur – Elbow surgery (fractured olecranon), 60-day IL
  • Alec Marsh – Shoulder impingement, 60-day IL

Expected Lineups

Kansas City Royals

  1. LF: Jonathan India (R)
  2. SS: Bobby Witt Jr. (R)
  3. 1B: Vinnie Pasquantino (L)
  4. C: Salvador Perez (R)
  5. 3B: Maikel Garcia (R)
  6. 2B: Michael Massey (L)
  7. DH: Mark Canha (R)
  8. RF: Drew Waters (S)
  9. CF: Kyle Isbel (L)
Baltimore Orioles

  1. CF: Cedric Mullins (L)
  2. SS: Gunnar Henderson (L)
  3. C: Adley Rutschman (S)
  4. DH: Ryan O’Hearn (L)
  5. RF: Ramón Laureano (R)
  6. 2B: Jackson Holliday (L)
  7. 1B: Ryan Mountcastle (R)
  8. LF: Heston Kjerstad (L)
  9. 3B: Coby Mayo (R)

Orioles vs. Royals Game 3: Prediction & Pick

The Royals are starting to heat up with a balanced lineup featuring Bobby Witt Jr.’s speed and Salvador Perez’s pop. Michael Lorenzen has been solid and should give Kansas City a strong chance to win on the road.

Meanwhile, Baltimore’s offense, headlined by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, hasn’t fully clicked yet this season. If Kyle Gibson’s struggles continue, it could be a long afternoon for the Orioles.

Final Score Prediction: Royals 7, Orioles 4

Picks

Pick: Royals (+110 underdogs)

Over/Under: Over 9.5 runs

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

