Orioles vs. Royals: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 4, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals end their three-game weekend series at Camden Yards on Sunday. The two play the series finale after splitting the first two games. Interestingly, both games were shutouts, and offense has been difficult to come by in this series.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, as the O's turn to veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson (RHP, 0–1, 22.09 ERA). Kansas City will counter with Michael Lorenzen (RHP, 3–3, 3.48 ERA), who has been solid this season.

Orioles vs. Royals Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

Moneyline: Orioles (-131), Royals (+110)

Over/Under: 9.5 runs

Weather: 70°F, partly cloudy, 32% chance of rain, winds 10 mph right to left

Orioles vs. Royals Game 3: Injuries

Orioles

Tyler O'Neill – Neck inflammation, 10-day IL

Jordan Westburg – Strained hamstring, 10-day IL

Gary Sánchez – Wrist inflammation, 10-day IL

Ramón Urías – Strained hamstring, 10-day IL

Trevor Rogers – Kneecap subluxation, 15-day IL

Chayce McDermott – Strained lat, 15-day IL

Andrew Kittredge – Arthroscopic knee surgery, 15-day IL

Zach Eflin – Strained lat, 15-day IL

Cody Poteet – Shoulder inflammation, 15-day IL

Tyler Wells – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 60-day IL

Kyle Bradish – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL

Grayson Rodriguez – Elbow inflammation, 60-day IL

Albert Suárez – Shoulder inflammation, 60-day IL

Colton Cowser – Fractured thumb (left), 60-day IL

Royals

Dairon Blanco – Achilles tendinopathy, 10-day IL

Kyle Wright – Shoulder surgery (torn capsule), 15-day IL

Hunter Harvey – Strained shoulder (teres major), 15-day IL

Sam Long – Elbow inflammation, 15-day IL

James McArthur – Elbow surgery (fractured olecranon), 60-day IL

Alec Marsh – Shoulder impingement, 60-day IL

Expected Lineups

Kansas City Royals

LF: Jonathan India (R) SS: Bobby Witt Jr. (R) 1B: Vinnie Pasquantino (L) C: Salvador Perez (R) 3B: Maikel Garcia (R) 2B: Michael Massey (L) DH: Mark Canha (R) RF: Drew Waters (S) CF: Kyle Isbel (L)

Baltimore Orioles

CF: Cedric Mullins (L) SS: Gunnar Henderson (L) C: Adley Rutschman (S) DH: Ryan O’Hearn (L) RF: Ramón Laureano (R) 2B: Jackson Holliday (L) 1B: Ryan Mountcastle (R) LF: Heston Kjerstad (L) 3B: Coby Mayo (R)

Orioles vs. Royals Game 3: Prediction & Pick

The Royals are starting to heat up with a balanced lineup featuring Bobby Witt Jr.’s speed and Salvador Perez’s pop. Michael Lorenzen has been solid and should give Kansas City a strong chance to win on the road.

Meanwhile, Baltimore’s offense, headlined by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, hasn’t fully clicked yet this season. If Kyle Gibson’s struggles continue, it could be a long afternoon for the Orioles.

Final Score Prediction: Royals 7, Orioles 4

Picks

Pick: Royals (+110 underdogs)

Over/Under: Over 9.5 runs

