"Our littlest Cole is sliding into our home soon" - New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and wife Amy Crawford announce their second baby is on the way

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy Crawford are expecting their second child around the new year. Amy posted a family photo on Instagram to announce the good news to her followers.

Amy can be seen posing with Gerrit and their two-year-old son Caden at Yankee Stadium. She is seen showing off her growing baby bump while wearing a knee-length navy blue dress under a Yankees jersey.

Going by Crawford's caption, the photo was taken on Yankee Family Day 2022, which took place between July 30 and August 7.

"Yankee Family Day. 🤍Our littlest Cole is sliding into our home soon! Due at the ball drop." - Amy Crawford

Gerrit and Amy tied the knot on November 12, 2016.

"Wedding cake for breakfast kind of a day." - Amy Crawford

Four years after their marriage, the pair welcomed their first child, Caden, on June 30, 2020.

"Caden arrived just in time to see Opening Day and his dad’s first start as a Yankee. Definitely did not anticipate that, but I love that our son gets to be a part of this memory for us. It all feels sweeter getting to share it with him." - Amy Crawford

Heartiest congratulations to Gerrit and Amy on the impending arrival of their second child!

Gerrit Cole and his wife will welcome their "littlest Cole" in a few months

Gerrit Cole with his wife at Yankee Stadium on Yankee Family Day; Gerrit and Amy's son Caden (inset)

In other photos, the Coles' first child, Caden, was seen holding a white onesie with the tagline "Littlest Cole 45" written on it. How cute!

Undeniably, Caden will be an adorable big brother.

The "45" is Gerrit's New York Yankees jersey number.

