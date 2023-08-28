Ozzie Albies Injury Update: Latest health status, expected recovery date for Braves fan favorite

Ozzie Albies has been sidelined since a hamstring injury he suffered against the New York Mets on Aug. 14. However, the baseman is now in line to make his return.

As per reports, Albies could return to action for Atlanta's series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, August 28. However, there is still no official confirmation of his return date.

According to David O'Brien of the Athletic, Albies performed full sprints before the Braves took on the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The baseman reportedly did not have any issues with his hamstring while training.

Braves manager Brian Snitker also hinted he might activate Albies from the injured list once the 26-year-old is ready. The three-time All-Star was placed on the 10-day IR list but is expected to return to action anytime this week.

Ever since Albies injured his hamstring, Nicky Lopez has seen the bulk of playing time at second base for Atlanta. It will be interesting to see whether the Braves will continue to use Lopez for the game against the Rockies on Monday.

A look at Ozzie Albies' stats in the 2023 MLB season

Ozzie Albies is having another impressive season with the Atlanta Braves in 2023. The baseman has recorded 122 hits and 28 home runs in 457 at-bats with a .267 batting average this year. He has also added 11 stolen bases.

Albies' stunning displays have helped the Braves to the summit of the NL East. Atlanta presently holds an 84-45 record, which is the best of any team in the MLB.

The Braves have already qualified for the playoffs and are 12.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who are second in their division. Atlanta will now be looking to make the most of this campaign by making a deep run in the postseason.

Albies' return also comes at a crucial juncture for the Braves as they set their sights on clinching the divisional title before targeting the World Series championship.