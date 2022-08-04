“Padres fans, you watch games on mute right?” “Nice hit, call was cringe” - MLB world roasts San Diego Padres announcer for cheeky word play following Brandon Drury's grand slam

The San Diego Padres have been at the top of the headlines for the past few days. The Padres might have had the single largest haul in recent trade deadline history.

San Diego traded for multiple All-Stars in the past few days, which has significantly bolstered their team. Their first trade was with the Milwaukee Brewers for closer Josh Hader, a four-time All-Star. They then traded for rising superstar Juan Soto and All-Star first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.

The last trade they made was with the Cincinnati Reds for Brandon Drury. Although not an All-Star, he is a very solid player. In just his first at-bat with San Diego, Drury blasted a grand slam. That's one of the best ways to start off with a new team.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ On the very first pitch he sees as a Padre, Brandon Drury welcomes himself to SLAM DIEGO! On the very first pitch he sees as a Padre, Brandon Drury welcomes himself to SLAM DIEGO! https://t.co/F9mPMfICUK

The home run was Drury's 21st on the season, which is top-ten in the National League. He has been having a great season so far, batting .274 and slugging .527 with a .864 OPS in total. He had a 2.1 total WAR on the Cincinnati Reds, first among position players. He can also play nearly every position on the diamond, so that is another plus.

Connor @ConnYoungberg @TalkinBaseball_ Best Padres trade deadline acquisition, I fear @TalkinBaseball_ Best Padres trade deadline acquisition, I fear

Although the home run was an absolute bomb, many fans were more focused on the call from the San Diego Padres announcer. When Drury hit the home run, the announcer screamed "Slam Diego" in very questionable fashion. Let's just say that the call could have been a little better.

Twinsguy09 @twinsguy09 @TalkinBaseball_ Padres fans, you watch games on mute right? I could not listen to that announcer 162 times a year @TalkinBaseball_ Padres fans, you watch games on mute right? I could not listen to that announcer 162 times a year

Hank JR @HasbullaBeet69 @TalkinBaseball_ That was probably the worst play by play announcing call of all time @TalkinBaseball_ That was probably the worst play by play announcing call of all time

Announcers get roasted all the time. However, the call was very anticlimatic for a play this epic.

On a more serious note, the San Diego Padres just got a whole lot better in the past few days. They are now in a position to make a playoff push and become a true contender this season.

What the San Diego Padres can expect from their new stars

Superstar Juan Soto played his first game with the San Diego Padres last night.

The Padres' new acquisitions are nothing short of stars in Major League Baseball. To start off, closer Josh Hader has a career 2.47 ERA and is leading the league in saves this season. Although he has been a little shaky this season, he is still a reliable arm in the ninth inning.

Digger @DigDigford @TalkinBaseball_ Any room to become a Padre fan? - Brewer fan @TalkinBaseball_ Any room to become a Padre fan? - Brewer fan

First baseman Josh Bell has been one of the most reliable hitters in the MLB this season. He has a .300 batting average and 24 doubles, along with a .876 OPS. He has yet to miss a game this season.

Juan Soto is the most special player San Diego acquired at the deadline. At just 23 years old, Soto has established himself as one of the best players in the MLB. He is batting .246 with an OPS just shy of .900, and these are down numbers for him. Soto is going to dominate in the MLB for a long time.

Luis Mena @luismena_06 @TalkinBaseball_ Padres are gonna be so fun for a while @TalkinBaseball_ Padres are gonna be so fun for a while

The San Diego Padres appear to be a completely new team now. Hopefully for them, they can use this to propel them to the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far