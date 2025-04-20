Padres vs. Astros: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB 2025

A titanic clash beckons in the final duel of the three-game set between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros. The Friars have lost just their second series of the season as the Astros have bested them in Games 1 and 2 of the affair in Space City.
After seemingly being invincible to start the year, the Padres have lost two straight games to the former World Series champions. As for Houston, it's a welcome sign for the squad as they've finally reached at least a .500 winning percentage in a year wherein they are fancied to make a postseason run.
In the middle game of the three-game series, the Astros narrowly defeated the visiting Friars after a late come-from-behind victory, 3-2. First pitch for Game 3 is 7:10 p.m. ET.
Padres vs Astros recent form and records
Despite the back-to-back losses suffered at the hands of Houston, San Diego continues to hold the best winning percentage in all of the majors at .714. The team is in the midst of a wild NL West standoff in the division as the Dodgers, Giants and Diamondbacks are hot on their heels with the latter being just three games behind.
For Houston, the squad currently sits smack dab in the middle of the AL West with a 10-10 record and is just 2.5 games behind the division-leading Rangers with 20 games played through the year.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
SD: Dylan Cease (1-1, 6.64 ERA), HOU: Framber Valdez (1-2, 4.91 ERA)
San Diego Padres
Both All-Star caliber starters for Game 3 have less than ideal starts to the season, but the statistics favor Dylan Cease despite a 1-1 win-loss clip and a 6.64 ERA.
This is mainly due to the Friars hitting an NL fourth-best .246 against lefties. With Houston deploying All-Star lefty Framber Valdez to start the game, he certainly has his work cut out for him.
Must-Watch Hitters
Houston Astros
With a -1 run differential, it's certainly evident that the firepower that the Astros used to have has dwindled through the years. However, still leading the contingent is club captain Jose Altuve. The second baseman-turned-left fielder shares the lead for the most home runs hit for the team with three while batting at a respectable .305/.333/.427 with seven RBIs.
Astros vs Padres baseball betting odds
Astros vs Padres expert picks and game prediction
Expect the series-closing Game 3 to be a close affair between the two clubs. Apart from the Cubs, no other team has slowed the momentum of San Diego like the Astros did. Both star pitchers are in quite a predicament of not being able to find their form to start the year. In addition, the biggest question is if Houston's bats will come alive against the high-octane offense of the visitors.
Run Line: +1.5, -219
Total Runs: U 7.5, -120
Prediction: SD wins, 2-1