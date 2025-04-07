Padres vs. Athletics: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 7, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres will attempt to get back on track in Monday's series opener against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, a hitter-friendly venue, after incurring their first series loss of the season in Chicago over the weekend.

Ad

Michael King and Luis Severino will be tasked with attempting to not get shelled in the Triple-A ball, with the latter looking to secure his first win with his new team.

Padres vs. Athletics recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Diego hit Wrigleyville as winners of seven straight, equating to the best start to a season in franchise history. They head back to the west coast 8-2 after dropping two of three to the Cubs, and came a Chicago bullpen implosion away from getting swept.

Ad

Trending

Mike Schildt's troops still remain one of the most profitable teams in the league for MLB bettors with the team up $517 overall. Armed with an above average starting rotation and elite bullpen, the under has paid out at a 5-4-1 clip with 7.4 runs scored per game on average.

The Athletics offense is yet to truly find its stride regardless of ranking in the middle of the pack in the most pertinent of stat categories. When it does, Mark Kotsay's crew will have more of a say in the winnable AL West. For now, the team sits two games under .500, equating to a -$133 rate of return for $100-per-bet baseball bettors.

Ad

The output situates the A's in fourth place of the division largely due to their middling offense and horrific bullpen that owns a collective 6.39 ERA and .281 batting average against.

Injuries

San Diego

Yu Darvish SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Sean Reynolds RP 15 Day IL - Foot

Matt Waldron SP 15 Day IL - Oblique

Bryan Hoeing RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Joe Musgrove SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Jhony Brito RP 60 Day IL - Forearm

Athletics

Ken Waldichuk SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Brady Basso RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Michel Otanez SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Zack Gelof 2B 10 Day IL - Hand

Luis Medina SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Ad

Starting Pitchers

Michael King (1-0, 3.52 ERA in 2025)

King has allowed six hits (1 HR) and 3 ER with a 14:5 K/BB ratio through two 2025 starts.

King tossed 5.0 innings with two hits allowed and an 11:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio against Cleveland last time out.

King is 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 14:3 K/BB ratio in 6.1 career IP thrown against the A's

Luis Severino (0-1, 3.75 ERA in 2025)

Severino has allowed 9 hits (2 HR) and 5 ER with a 12:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two 2025 starts.

Severino tossed 6.0 innings of six hits and 5 ER ball with a 6:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio against the Cubs last time out.

Severino is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 10:7 K/BB ratio over 11.2 career IP thrown at the Padres.

Ad

Must-Watch Hitters

Padres

San Diego are scoring 4.6 runs per game and batting .285 as a team. Each output has the offense ranked amongst the Top-12 in baseball. Jackson Merrill is one of the catalysts to the hot start for the bats.

San Diego's outfielder is positioned to keep swinging a sizzling stick entering tonight's band box, having hit safely in all but one of 10 played games coming off a game in which he launched his third home run of the year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Athletics

The A's lineup has launched 16 balls into the cheap seats - the fourth-most in MLB. Tyler Soderstrom and Brent Rooker have each gone yard four times each, but it's Shea Langeliers who baseball bettors should look to invest in on the player props market with the righty bat collecting five hits in his last 14 at-bats.

He went 1-for-3 with a three-run bomb and three walks on Saturday and sat for the finale against the Rockies.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Padres vs. Athletics Betting Odds

Monday 4/7 Money Line Run Line Total Runs San Diego Padres -148 -1.5 +110 O 8 -118 Athletics +124 +1.5 -130 U 8 -102

Ad

Padres vs. Athletics expert picks and game prediction

Apparently, oddsmakers still aren't buying into the Athletics' home park turning into Coors Field west. That's great news for total bettors considering their first three home games combined for 44 total runs equating to an average of 14.66 runs per game.

While a pair of decent arms are going, it's still wise to fade them excelling by hammering Sutter Health Park overs until DraftKings Sportsbook adjusts.

Padres vs. Athletics Prediction: A's Win 5-4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Rose Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.



While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.



Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.



When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue. Know More