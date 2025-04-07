Padres vs. Athletics: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 7, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres will attempt to get back on track in Monday's series opener against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, a hitter-friendly venue, after incurring their first series loss of the season in Chicago over the weekend.
Michael King and Luis Severino will be tasked with attempting to not get shelled in the Triple-A ball, with the latter looking to secure his first win with his new team.
Padres vs. Athletics recent form and records
San Diego hit Wrigleyville as winners of seven straight, equating to the best start to a season in franchise history. They head back to the west coast 8-2 after dropping two of three to the Cubs, and came a Chicago bullpen implosion away from getting swept.
Mike Schildt's troops still remain one of the most profitable teams in the league for MLB bettors with the team up $517 overall. Armed with an above average starting rotation and elite bullpen, the under has paid out at a 5-4-1 clip with 7.4 runs scored per game on average.
The Athletics offense is yet to truly find its stride regardless of ranking in the middle of the pack in the most pertinent of stat categories. When it does, Mark Kotsay's crew will have more of a say in the winnable AL West. For now, the team sits two games under .500, equating to a -$133 rate of return for $100-per-bet baseball bettors.
The output situates the A's in fourth place of the division largely due to their middling offense and horrific bullpen that owns a collective 6.39 ERA and .281 batting average against.
Injuries
San Diego
- Yu Darvish SP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Sean Reynolds RP 15 Day IL - Foot
- Matt Waldron SP 15 Day IL - Oblique
- Bryan Hoeing RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Joe Musgrove SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Jhony Brito RP 60 Day IL - Forearm
Athletics
- Ken Waldichuk SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Brady Basso RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Michel Otanez SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Zack Gelof 2B 10 Day IL - Hand
- Luis Medina SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Michael King (1-0, 3.52 ERA in 2025)
- King has allowed six hits (1 HR) and 3 ER with a 14:5 K/BB ratio through two 2025 starts.
- King tossed 5.0 innings with two hits allowed and an 11:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio against Cleveland last time out.
- King is 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 14:3 K/BB ratio in 6.1 career IP thrown against the A's
Luis Severino (0-1, 3.75 ERA in 2025)
- Severino has allowed 9 hits (2 HR) and 5 ER with a 12:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two 2025 starts.
- Severino tossed 6.0 innings of six hits and 5 ER ball with a 6:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio against the Cubs last time out.
- Severino is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 10:7 K/BB ratio over 11.2 career IP thrown at the Padres.
Must-Watch Hitters
Padres
San Diego are scoring 4.6 runs per game and batting .285 as a team. Each output has the offense ranked amongst the Top-12 in baseball. Jackson Merrill is one of the catalysts to the hot start for the bats.
San Diego's outfielder is positioned to keep swinging a sizzling stick entering tonight's band box, having hit safely in all but one of 10 played games coming off a game in which he launched his third home run of the year.
Athletics
The A's lineup has launched 16 balls into the cheap seats - the fourth-most in MLB. Tyler Soderstrom and Brent Rooker have each gone yard four times each, but it's Shea Langeliers who baseball bettors should look to invest in on the player props market with the righty bat collecting five hits in his last 14 at-bats.
He went 1-for-3 with a three-run bomb and three walks on Saturday and sat for the finale against the Rockies.
Padres vs. Athletics Betting Odds
Padres vs. Athletics expert picks and game prediction
Apparently, oddsmakers still aren't buying into the Athletics' home park turning into Coors Field west. That's great news for total bettors considering their first three home games combined for 44 total runs equating to an average of 14.66 runs per game.
While a pair of decent arms are going, it's still wise to fade them excelling by hammering Sutter Health Park overs until DraftKings Sportsbook adjusts.
Padres vs. Athletics Prediction: A's Win 5-4