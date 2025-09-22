Padres vs. Brewers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 22, 2025

The San Diego Padres (85-71) host the Milwaukee Brewers (95-61) for a three-game series, starting Monday. The two teams met in June, with San Diego securing a 2-1 series win.
The Padres won back-to-back games against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. They are 3.0 games away from the NL West leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers dropped two games against the St. Louis Cardinals but clinched the NL Central division and are likely to have the best record in the MLB.
Padres vs. Brewers Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 9:40 p.m. EDT at Petco Park
Money Line: Padres -130, Brewers +110
Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 76 degrees F, 4% precipitation,
Padres vs. Brewers Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Padres
- David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder),
- Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep),
- Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot),
- Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Brewers
- Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat),
- William Contreras: day-to-day (hand),
- Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf),
- Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain),
- D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique),
- Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique),
- Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Padres
- RF F. Tatis R
- 2B Luis Arraez L
- 3B M. Machado R
- CF J. Merrill L
- LF R. Laureano R
- DH Gavin Sheets L
- 1B Ryan O'Hearn L
- SS J. Cronenworth L
- C F. Fermin R
Brewers
- RF Sal Frelick L
- CF J. Chourio R
- DH C. Yelich L
- C W. Contreras R
- 2B Brice Turang L
- LF I. Collins S
- 1B Jake Bauers L
- 3B Caleb Durbin R
- SS Joey Ortiz R
Padres vs. Brewers Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction
Brewers' Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.65 ERA) faces off against Padres' Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.81 ERA) in the ace's battle for the starting pitcher supremacy. Peralta has earned one or fewer runs in seven of his last eight starts. Pivetta had a 2.95 ERA in six starts in August and has a 2.55 ERA from three starts this month.
Both starters will face two lineups that have been hot lately. The Padres are hitting at .267 in their last ten games, while the Brewers are better at .279 in their ten-game stretch. Luis Arraez has a high .324 average in September, while Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 23rd home run on Sunday. For Milwaukee, William Contreras will likely be back in the lineup after missing Sunday's game.
Prediction: Padres 4, Brewers 3
Picks: Padres ML (-130), Under 7.0 runs