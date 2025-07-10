Padres vs. Diamondbacks: Game 4 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 10, 2025

The San Diego Padres will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth and final game of the series on Thursday. The Diamondbacks have won two games in the series and the Padres have won one. Hence, this game will be crucial for San Diego.

Ahead of this game at Petco Park, let us take a look at some key details like prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks.

Prediction for game between San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks

While the Padres might be down 2-1 in the series, one simply can't ignore their advantage at home. At Petco Park, the Padres have a 27-18 record. This record will also be helpful for San Diego because the Diamondbacks have been known to struggle on the road this season.

Furthermore, a San Diego lineup filled with talents like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Gavin Sheets could provide ample issues for the Arizona pitchers. Hence, the home team could win this highly anticipated match and tie the series 2-2.

Score Prediction: San Diego Padres 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Odds

Moneyline: San Diego +102, Arizona -122

Run Line: San Diego +1.5 (-165), Arizona -1.5 (+145)

Total: San Diego Under 8.5 (-110), Arizona Over 8.5 (-110)

Best Bets

Primary Play: Under 8.5 Runs (-110)

Strong Value Play: San Diego ML (+102)

Worth Considering: Eduardo Rodriguez Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Injury Report

San Diego Padres:

Carter Loewen (Undisclosed)

Michael King (Shoulder)

Ryan Bergert (Forearm)

Joe Musgrove (Elbow)

Jhony Brito (Forearm)

Arizona Diamondbacks:

Merrill Kelly (Calf)

Shelby Miller (Forearm)

Kendall Graveman (Hip)

A.J. Puk (Elbow)

Ryan Thompson (Shoulder)

Gabriel Moreno (Finger)

Pavin Smith (Oblique)

Ildemaro Vargas (Foot)

Christian Montes De Oca (Back)

Justin Martinez (Elbow)

Cristian Mena (Shoulder)

Corbin Burnes (Elbow)

Blake Walston (Elbow)

Jordan Montgomery (Elbow)

Projected Lineups

San Diego

RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R)

CF Jorge Merrill (L)

3B Manny Machado (R)

1B Luis Arraez (L)

LF Gavin Sheets (L)

SS Xander Bogaerts (R)

2B Josh Cronenworth (L)

DH Trenton Brooks (L)

C Manny Maldonado (R)

SP: Nick Pivetta (R)

Arizona

RF Corbin Carroll (L)

2B Ketel Marte (S)

SS Geraldo Perdomo (S)

1B Josh Naylor (L)

3B Eduardo Suarez (R)

DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R)

LF Jordan McCarthy (L)

C Jose Herrera (S)

CF Alek Thomas (L)

SP: Merrill Kelly (R)

