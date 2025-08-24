Padres vs. Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 24, 2025

The San Diego Padres (74-56) dislodged the Los Angeles Dodgers (73-57) from the top of the National League West after winning the first two games in the series. Strong pitching has restricted the powerful Dodgers lineup to just two runs in the first two games.

The Padres will have a chance to go 2.0 games ahead at the top for the first time since April. The Dodgers hold the second NL Wild Card spot, 3.5 games ahead of third-placed New York Mets. This will be 13th and last regular season game in 2025 between the two rivals, with the Dodgers leading 8-4.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park

Money Line: Dodgers -139, Padres +118

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 75 degrees F, 9% precipitation, Wind 9 mph L-R

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Dodgers

Tommy Edman: 10 Day IL (Ankle),

Max Muncy: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Kiké Hernández: 10 Day IL (Elbow),

Hyeseong Kim: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),

Brock Stewart: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Gavin Stone: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

River Ryan: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Brusdar Graterol: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Roki Sasaki: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Kyle Hurt: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Michael Grove: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Michael Kopech: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Tony Gonsolin: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Evan Phillips: 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Padres

Jackson Merrill: 10 Day IL (Ankle),

Michael King: 15 Day IL (Knee),

Jhony Brito: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Joe Musgrove: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Lineups

Dodgers

DH S. Ohtani L SS Mookie Betts R C Will Smith R 1B F. Freeman L RF T. Hernandez R CF Andy Pages R LF M. Conforto L 3B A. Freeland S 2B Miguel Rojas R

Padres

RF F. Tatis R DH Luis Arraez L 3B M. Machado R 1B Ryan O'Hearn L SS X. Bogaerts R LF Gavin Sheets L CF R. Laureano R 2B J. Cronenworth L C F. Fermin R

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3: Expert picks and Prediction

Pitching has been the difference between both teams this season, with the Padres' 3.52 ERA, second-best in the MLB, while the Dodgers rank 18th with a 4.14 ERA. Nick Pivetta (13-4, 2.81 ERA) faces Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-8, 2.90 ERA), both holding excellent records and continuing the high-intensity pitching in the three-game series.

Los Angeles have been almost completely shut down in the first two games, restricted to just five hits and two runs. Freddie Freeman has been their best hitter in the last ten games with going 10-for-38 with five extra-base hits. For San Diego, Ramon Laureano, who batted in 2 runs on Saturday, has three homers in the last ten-game stretch.

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Padres 3

Picks: Dodgers ML (-131), Under 8.5 runs

