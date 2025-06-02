Padres vs Giants: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 2, 2025

The Padres travel to Oracle Park for a three-game set as they take on the Giants in a showdown of NL West juggernauts. With the inclusion of the Dodgers, the three California-based teams have jockeyed for position in ultra-competitive division in the early stages of 2025.
San Diego and San Francisco have already met this year at SoCal with the former taking both victories in a two-game affair. In addition, recent history favors the Friars in the matchup, having won seven of their last 10 encounters against the Giants.
Padres vs. Giants recent form and records
The Friars have posted a 33-24 record and are just behind the reigning champion Dodgers on top of the NL West standings. After a rough patch on the back half of May, the team is seeking to stabilize amidst the challenge of the Giants and Diamondbacks in the Wild Card race.
San Francisco, on the other hand, holds a 33-26 record so far this year. Though they have struggled in the past 10 meetings against San Diego, they've fortified their home turf with a 17-9 record this season.
Padres vs. Giants odds
Money Line: SD (+156), SF (-172)
Run Spread: SD +1.5 (-151), SF -1.5 (+122)
Total Runs: O 7.5 (-107), U 7.5 (-113)
Padres vs. Giants injuries
SD injury report
- Logan Gillespie (RP): 15-day IL (oblique)
- Jhony Brito (RP): 60-day IL (elbow, flexor tendon)
- Yu Darvish (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Bryan Hoeing (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Michael King (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Jason Heyward (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Joe Musgrove (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
SF injury report
- Justin Verlander (SP): 15-day IL (pectoral)
- Tom Murphy (C): 60-day IL (back)
- Jerar Encarnacion (RF): 60-day IL (hand)
Giants vs. Padres projected lineup
SD projected lineup
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (RF)
- Luis Arraez (1B)
- Manny Machado (3B)
- Jackson Merrill (CF)
- Gavin Sheets (DH)
- Xander Bogaerts (SS)
- Jake Cronenworth (2B)
- Tyler Wade (LF)
- Elias Diaz (C)
- Stephen Kolek (SP, 3-1 | 4.11 ERA | 24 K)
SF projected lineup
- Mike Yastrzemski (RF)
- Heliot Ramos (LF)
- Jung Hoo Lee (CF)
- Wilmer Flores (DH)
- Matt Chapman (3B)
- Willy Adames (SS)
- LaMonte Wade Jr. (1B)
- Patrick Bailey (C)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (2B)
- Logan Webb (SP, 5-5 | 2.82 ERA | 84 K)
Padres vs. Giants picks and game prediction
The Giants are the favored side in the clash of the NL West titans. One contributing factor to this is San Francisco's ace Logan Webb being scheduled to start the contest. Although his 5-5 seems mediocre, Webb has tallied a 2.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 12 starts this year. Given the talent on both sides, the game could swing either way.
Run Line: SD +1.5 (-151)
Total Runs: O 7.5 (-107)
Prediction: SF wins, 7-6