Padres vs. Giants: Game 4 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - August 21, 2025

The San Diego Padres have come storming back to take two wins after the San Francisco Giants took the series opener on Monday. The latest of the two wins came in Game 3, where they won 8-1, with some strong offense behind starter JP Sears.

The Padres are 71-56 and second in the NL West, and have closed down the gap to one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants are 61-66 and fourth in the NL West, and need to play near-flawless baseball if they are to make the postseason. San Francisco is 6.5 games back of the last NL wild card spot, and is teetering on being out of contention.

Padres vs. Giants Game 4: Game 4 Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 4:10 p.m. EDT at Petco Park

Money Line: Padres -139, Giants +118

Over/Under: 8 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 74 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 9 mph

Padres vs. Giants Game 4: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Padres

Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (ankle),

Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee),

Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants

Landen Roupp: day-to-day (leg),

Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand),

Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring),

Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Expected Lineups

Padres

RF F. Tatis R DH Luis Arraez L 3B M. Machado R CF J. Merrill L SS X. Bogaerts R 1B Ryan O'Hearn L LF R. Laureano R 2B J. Cronenworth L C F. Fermin R

Giants

CF Jung Hoo Lee L LF Heliot Ramos R DH R. Devers L SS Willy Adames R 1B D. Smith L 3B C. Schmitt R 2B C. Koss R C P. Bailey S RF Drew Gilbert L

Padres vs. Giants Game 4: Expert picks and prediction

Giants pitcher Justin Verlander (1-9, 4.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP) faces Padres ace Dylan Cease (5-11, 4.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) in the starting pitcher battle. Both have had mixed results this season, but Cease has the advantage, especially with San Francisco's lineup batting at .201 in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Padres collectively have pitched to a 2.63 ERA in their last 10-game stretch. Manny Machado continues to pace the team in all three major batting departments, while Ramon Laureano has 4 RBIs in his last 10 games.

For the Giants, Heliot Ramos has the best average with .265, but the striking distance between the two teams is evident as San Diego has a collective .263 average in their last 10. The Padres should take their 10th win against the Giants this season.

Prediction: Padres 5, Giants 4

Picks: Padres -139, Over 8.0 runs

