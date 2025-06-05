Padres vs Giants: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 5, 2025

The Giants will be hosting the Padres for the final game of the four-game set between the two squads as they look salvage the series and end it with a tie. After losing the first two contests in close fashion, San Francisco was able to clutch the game away from San Diego in Game 3 with a score of 6-5.

San Diego led the hosts 5-0 up until the fifth inning. However, seemingly tired of losing close games against their divisional foes, San Francisco woke up through Patrick Bailey's RBI-double. This was followed up by Matt Chapman's solo home run, Heliot Ramos' two-run double, and Jung Hoo Lee's sacrifice fly that drove in Tyler Fitzgerald.

By the end of the seventh frame, the hosts have taken the lead at 6-5. Reliever Randy Rodriguez recorded his first career save in his 26th appearance for San Francisco this season.

Padres vs. Giants recent form and records

With the win, the Giants ended their losing skid against the Padres and improved their record to 34-28. They now possess an 18-11 record at home and a +41 run differential.

The Friars, on the other hand, have lst just their third game of the past 10 contests with a 35-25 record. The squad is currently two games ahead of San Francisco for the second spot in the stacked NL West and are just a game behind the reigning champion Dodgers.

Padres vs. Giants odds

Money Line: SD (+104), SF (-112)

Run Spread: SD -1.5 (+169), SF +1.5 (-212)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (+103), U 7.5 (-123)

Padres vs. Giants injuries

SD injury report

Ethan Salas (C): Day-to-day (back)

Logan Gillespie (RP): 15-day IL (oblique)

Jhony Brito (RP): 60-day IL (elbow, flexor tendon)

Yu Darvish (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Bryan Hoeing (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Michael King (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Jason Heyward (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Joe Musgrove (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Mason McCoy (2B): 10-day IL (finger)

SF injury report

Kyle Harrison (RP): Day-to-day (elbow)

Justin Verlander (SP): 15-day IL (pectoral)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-day IL (back)

Jordan Hicks (SP): 15-day IL (toe)

Padres vs. Giants projected lineup

SD projected lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr. (RF)

Luis Arraez (1B)

Manny Machado (3B)

Jackson Merrill (CF)

Xander Bogaerts (SS)

Gavin Sheets (LF)

Luis Campusano (DH)

Jake Cronenworth (2B)

Martin Maldonado (C)

Dylan Cease (SP, 1-4 | 4.66 ERA | 78 K)

SF projected lineup

Heliot Ramos (LF)

Jung Hoo Lee (CF)

Wilmer Flores (DH)

Matt Chapman (3B)

Willy Adames (SS)

Mike Yastrzemski (RF)

Dominic Smith (1B)

Patrick Bailey (C)

Tyler Fitzgerald (2B)

Robbie Ray (SP, 7-1 | 2.43 ERA | 78 K)

Padres vs. Giants picks and game prediction

San Francisco is slightly favored in the closing game of the series. A vital part of this is starter Robbie Ray's solid season on the mound so far. The former Cy Young Awardee will carry his 7-1 record and 2.43 ERA across 12 starts against a struggling Dylan Cease who will take the bump for San Diego. Cease has just won one of his 12 appearances for the Friars this year and has produced a 4.66 ERA.

Run Line: SF +1.5 (-212)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (+109)

Prediction: SF wins, 5-3

