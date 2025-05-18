Padres vs Mariners: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

The Padres are looking to avoid a sweep in Game 3 of the Vedder Cup series against the Mariners on the road. The Friars have seemingly been shell shocked as they have only tallied two runs across two games.
Seattle is coming off another dominant victory wherein they limited the high-octane San Diego offense to a solitary run. In spite of a stellar showing for Nick Pivetta for the visitors, the team just couldn't produce any runs to back it up — leaving the door for the Mariners to snag another win.
The quartet of Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, and Jackson Merrill could only muster up three hits amongst themselves with no RBI in another disappointing game.
Padres vs Mariners recent form and records
For the first time since May 8, the Friars have incurred back-to-back losses. They currently hold the second spot in the NL West with a 27-17 record just behind the Dodgers. Fortunately for San Diego, the champions have also dropped back-to-back games to the Angels so they're still within arm's length of the top spot.
The Mariners, on the other hand, have massively bouced back after being swept by the Blue Jays and losing to the Yankees in the preceding two series. They currently possess the best record in a surprisingly competitive AL West at 25-19.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
SD: Michael King (4-1, 2.32 ERA), SEA: Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.84 ERA, 56 K)
San Diego Padres
Although Mariners starter Bryan Woo has largely impressed this year, Friars ace Michael King will certainly have the spotlight on him in the closing game. Across nine starts, King has compiled a 4-1 record with a 2.32 ERA and 56 strikeouts.
Must-Watch Hitters
Seattle Mariners
Mariners backstop Cal Raleigh is currently tied for the second-most home runs in the league this year with 15. Apart from his slugging capabilities, "The Big Dumper" is also batting .253/.379/.589 with an OPS of .968 and 31 RBI to boot.
Padres vs Mariners baseball betting odds
Padres vs Mariners expert picks and game prediction
The Friars are heading into the game as the heavily-favored party. However, the Mariners have already proven that they can stop the high-scoring San Diego Padres offense dead in its tracks. Starter Bryan Woo already has his work cut out for him as he seeks to claim his fifth victory of the year.
Run Line: +1.5, -186
Total Runs: U 7.5, -124
Prediction: SEA wins, 3-1