Padres vs. Reds: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 28, 2025

The Padres are looking to bounce back in Game 2 of their three-game set against the Reds. Former Padre Nick Martinez carved his former squad, carrying a no-hitter into the ninth inning. San Diego finally broke through on Elias Diaz's double in the top of the frame, but all was for naught, as the game ended 8-1 for Cincinnati.
The Friars have elected to start Randy Vasquez in the pivotal match in Cincinnati. He has posted a 3-4 record with a 3.60 ERA across 16 starts this season. Meanwhile, with Hunter Greene still on the shelf, de facto ace Andrew Abbott will make the start his 14th start of the year. The lefty hurler has been stellar this campaign with a 7-1 record, 1.79 ERA and 72 strikeouts.
Padres vs. Reds recent form and records
After a run of inconsistency, San Diego has been slotted in the third spot of the NL West standings. The Friars have a 44-37 record, but have struggled away from home with a 19-23 record.
The Reds, on the other hand, hold a 43-39 record that's good for just fourth in the NL Central. Their win-loss card reflects how close the division is as the Central-leading Cubs are ahead of them by just five games.
Padres vs. Reds odds
Money Line: SD (+136), CIN (-147)
Run Spread: SD -1.5 (-153), CIN -1.5 (+130)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-102), U 9.5 (-116)
Padres vs. Reds injuries
SD injury report
- Ethan Salas (C): Day-to-day (back)
- Logan Gillaspie (RP): 15-day IL (oblique)
- Jhony Brito (RP): 60-day IL (elbow, flexor tendon)
- Yu Darvish (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Michael King (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Ryan Bergert (SP): 15-day IL (forearm)
- Joe Musgrove (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
CIN injury report
- Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Austin Hays (LF): 10-day IL (foot)
- Hunter Greene (SP): 15-day IL (back, groin)
- Rhett Lowder (SP): 60-day IL (forearm/oblique)
- Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-day IL (back)
- Carson Spiers (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Tyler Callihan (LF): 60-day IL (forearm)
- Brandon Williamson (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Wade Miley (SP): 15-day IL (flexor)
- Graham Ashcraft (RP): 15-day IL (groin)
- Jake Fraley (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Connor Joe (RF): 10-day IL (illness)
Padres vs. Reds projected lineup
SD projected lineup
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (RF)
- Luis Arraez (1B)
- Manny Machado (DH)
- Jackson Merrill (CF)
- Xander Bogaerts (SS)
- Gavin Sheets (LF)
- Jose Iglesias (3B)
- Jake Cronenworth (2B)
- Martin Maldonado (C)
- Randy Vasquez (SP, 3-4 | 3.60 ERA | 45 K)
CIN projected lineup
- T.J. Friedl (CF)
- Matt McLain (2B)
- Elly De La Cruz (SS)
- Spencer Steer (1B)
- Gavin Lux (3B)
- Tyler Stephenson (DH)
- Austin Hays (LF)
- Will Benson (RF)
- Jose Trevino (C)
- Andrew Abbott (SP, 7-1 | 1.79 ERA | 72 K)
Padres vs. Reds picks and game prediction
Cincinnati is slightly favored given the run of form they've been on. In addition, starter Andrew Abbott has been impressive on the mound this year compared to Friars starter Robert Vasquez. Feel free to back the Reds in Game 2.
Run Line: CIN -1.5 (+130)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-102)
Prediction: CIN wins, 9-5