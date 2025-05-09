Padres vs. Rockies: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 9, MLB 2025

For the second time this year, the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will square off in a three-games series as the Friars are scheduled to travel to the Mile High City for their set of games. San Diego utterly dominated Colorado during their first meeting as they gained a sweep and shutout the latter, 16-0, across the three-game span in SoCal.

Ad

The Friars are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Yankees in the Bronx — a rare series loss for San Diego this year. In spite of this, the team remains in tip-top shape with its stars firing from all cylinders.

The Rockies, meanwhile, have lost their most recent three-game series against the Detroit Tigers as they surrendered at least ten runs in both games of a double-header.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Padres vs Rockies recent form and records

In spite of their loss to the Yankees, the Padres still hold a 23-13 record that is good for second-best in the stacked NL West. Although the team is 9-9 away from home, it should be favorable for the squad to face the Rockies who have been embroiled in a long slump.

Ad

Trending

Colorado, meanwhile, holds the worst record in the league at 6-31. The team is currently on six-game losing streak and has just won two of its last ten games. To even magnify the state of things, the Rockies own the worst run differential at a staggering -109 runs so far.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

SD: Randy Vasquez (1-3, 3.90 ERA, 13 K), COL: Antonio Senzatela (1-5, 5.50 ERA, 17 K)

Must-Watch Hitters

San Diego Padres

Ad

The Friars are actually spoiled for choices as they possess one of the best hitting crews across the league. Leading the charge, however, is All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. The right fielder holds a slash line of .319/.388/.548 with an OPS of .936, eight home runs, 19 RBIs, five doubles, a triple, and eight stolen bases.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Per Baseball Savant, Tatis is within the 99th-percentile in batting run value, 100th-percentile in fielding run value, 95th-percentile in xwOBA, 92nd-percentile in xBA, 96th-percentile in xSLG, and 91st-pecentile in hard-hit percentage.

Padres vs Rockies baseball betting odds

Friday, 5/9 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs SD -190 -2.5, +118 O 10.5, -151 COL +160 +2.5, +-151 U 10.5, +118

Ad

Padres vs Rockies expert picks and game prediction

The Friars pelted the Rockies with 16 runs to nil the last time the two teams matched up in a three-game set. As the series shift to Colorado, things shouldn't be any different given the gap in firepower between the two sides.

Run Line: -2.5, +118

Total Runs: O 10.5, -151

Prediction: SD wins, 9-2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More