Padres vs. Rockies: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 9, MLB 2025

For the second time this year, the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will square off in a three-games series as the Friars are scheduled to travel to the Mile High City for their set of games. San Diego utterly dominated Colorado during their first meeting as they gained a sweep and shutout the latter, 16-0, across the three-game span in SoCal.
The Friars are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Yankees in the Bronx — a rare series loss for San Diego this year. In spite of this, the team remains in tip-top shape with its stars firing from all cylinders.
The Rockies, meanwhile, have lost their most recent three-game series against the Detroit Tigers as they surrendered at least ten runs in both games of a double-header.
Padres vs Rockies recent form and records
In spite of their loss to the Yankees, the Padres still hold a 23-13 record that is good for second-best in the stacked NL West. Although the team is 9-9 away from home, it should be favorable for the squad to face the Rockies who have been embroiled in a long slump.
Colorado, meanwhile, holds the worst record in the league at 6-31. The team is currently on six-game losing streak and has just won two of its last ten games. To even magnify the state of things, the Rockies own the worst run differential at a staggering -109 runs so far.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
SD: Randy Vasquez (1-3, 3.90 ERA, 13 K), COL: Antonio Senzatela (1-5, 5.50 ERA, 17 K)
Must-Watch Hitters
San Diego Padres
The Friars are actually spoiled for choices as they possess one of the best hitting crews across the league. Leading the charge, however, is All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. The right fielder holds a slash line of .319/.388/.548 with an OPS of .936, eight home runs, 19 RBIs, five doubles, a triple, and eight stolen bases.
Per Baseball Savant, Tatis is within the 99th-percentile in batting run value, 100th-percentile in fielding run value, 95th-percentile in xwOBA, 92nd-percentile in xBA, 96th-percentile in xSLG, and 91st-pecentile in hard-hit percentage.
Padres vs Rockies baseball betting odds
Padres vs Rockies expert picks and game prediction
The Friars pelted the Rockies with 16 runs to nil the last time the two teams matched up in a three-game set. As the series shift to Colorado, things shouldn't be any different given the gap in firepower between the two sides.
Run Line: -2.5, +118
Total Runs: O 10.5, -151
Prediction: SD wins, 9-2