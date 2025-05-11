Padres vs. Rockies: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres are looking for a clean sweep of the helpless Colorado Rockies in Game 3 of their three-game series. San Diego set several records in the 21-0 trouncing of the hosts at the Mile High in Game 2, yesterday.

The Friars became the first MLB squad since the August 10, 1889 Cincinnati Red Stockings to have a starter throw a nine-inning shutout whilst recording at least 20 runs in a game. Rookie Stephen Kolek also cemented himself in the history books in just his second MLB start after he tied the largest gap of victory for an individual shutout since 1900 alongside Hall of Famer Red Ruffing and Ed Siever.

For the Rockies, it continues to be an uphill battle as they've now been the laughing stock of the league and has even drawn worse feedback compared to the disastrous start of the 2024 Chicago White Sox.

Padres vs Rockies recent form and records

The Friars have peppered the Rockies with 34 runs in the past two games. With their overwhelming victories, they now hold the AL West lead with a 25-13 record and have improved their run differential to +54.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Rockies now own a dismal 6-33 record. The team has also lost eight-straight games and possess a mind-boggling -134 run differential.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

SD: Nick Pivetta (5-1, 2.01 ERA, 44 K), COL: German Marquez (0-6, 9.90 ERA, 18 K)

San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta has posted an impressive pitching line this year. The 32-year-old has tallied a 5-1 record with a 2.01 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts so far.

Must-Watch Hitters

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading the early MVP conversations after a blazing start to the year. The two-time All-Star is batting .322/.391/.559 with an OPS of .950. Tatis has already compiled nine home runs, 22 RBIs, and eight stolen bases to start another All-Star-worthy campaign.

Padres vs Rockies baseball betting odds

Sunday, 5/11 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs SD -303 -3.5, +101 O 11.5, -105 COL +262 +3.5, -131 U 11.5, -115

Padres vs Rockies expert picks and game prediction

Given the predicament that the Rockies are in, it should be a comfortable win for the Friars. The visitors have made Coors Field a stat-padding center with the amount of runs that they have scored over the past two days. It should be another high-scoring contest given the conditions present at the venue.

Run Line: -3.5, +101

Total Runs: O 11.5, -105

Prediction: SD wins, 10-2

