Padres vs. Yankees: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 5, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres (22–11) and New York Yankees (19–15) will square off in Game 1 of their interleague series on Monday at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 PM ET. Both teams are entering this series on contrasting notes.

Ad

The Yankees dropped two straight series against the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, heading into the game. On the other hand, the Padres claimed two straight series sweeps against the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Padres will send Nick Pivetta (5-1, 1.78 ERA) on the mound. Meanwhile, the Yankees will have Carlos Rodón (4-3, 3.43 ERA) taking center stage in the other half of the inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Padres vs. Yankees Game 1: Betting Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -147, Padres +122

Over/Under: 7.5 runs

Ad

Trending

Padres vs. Yankees Game 1: Injuries

Padres

Bryan Hoeing – Strained shoulder, 60-Day IL

Jackson Merrill – Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL

Jake Cronenworth – Fractured rib, 10-Day IL

Jason Heyward – Knee inflammation, Activated

Jhony Brito – Strained forearm, 60-Day IL

Joe Musgrove – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Logan Gillaspie – Strained oblique, 15-Day IL

Luis Arraez – Concussion, Activated

Mason McCoy – Dislocated finger (left pinky), 10-Day IL

Matt Waldron – Strained oblique, 60-Day IL

Sean Reynolds – Foot stress reaction, 15-Day IL

Yu Darvish – Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL

Ad

Yankees

Clayton Beeter – Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL

DJ LeMahieu – Strained calf, 10-Day IL

Gerrit Cole – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL

Giancarlo Stanton – Elbow epicondylitis (both elbows), 60-Day IL

JT Brubaker – Rib fractures, 60-Day IL

Jake Cousins – Strained elbow flexor, 60-Day IL

Jazz Chisholm Jr. – Strained oblique, 10-Day IL

Jonathan Loáisiga – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 15-Day IL

Luis Gil – Strained lat, 60-Day IL

Marcus Stroman – Knee inflammation, 15-Day IL

Scott Effross – Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL

Projected Lineups

Padres:

RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) 1B Luis Arraez (L) 3B Manny Machado (R) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) CF Jackson Merrill (L) DH Luis Campusano (R) LF Oscar Gonzalez (R) 2B José Iglesias (R) C Elias Díaz (R)

Ad

Yankees:

DH Ben Rice (L) RF Aaron Judge (R) CF Cody Bellinger (L) 1B Paul Goldschmidt (R) C Austin Wells (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Jasson Domínguez (S) 3B Oswaldo Cabrera (S) 2B Jorbit Vivas (L)

Padres vs. Yankees Game 1: Prediction & Pick

The weather isn't looking good ahead of this game. There's an 89% chance of precipitation and temperatures around 60°F. Winds will travel at 11 mph speed and the offense could be hard to come by for both teams.

Ad

They both have big names on the plate. Aaron Judge keeps getting better as the season progresses, while Padres' Luis Arraez and Fernando Tatis Jr. are also having a good season. However, with home-field advantage and weather conditions, the Yankees should take this one.

Prediction: Yankees 3, Padres 2

Best Picks

Under 7.5 Runs

Yankees Moneyline (-142)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More