Padres vs. Yankees: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 5, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres (22–11) and New York Yankees (19–15) will square off in Game 1 of their interleague series on Monday at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 PM ET. Both teams are entering this series on contrasting notes.
The Yankees dropped two straight series against the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, heading into the game. On the other hand, the Padres claimed two straight series sweeps against the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Padres will send Nick Pivetta (5-1, 1.78 ERA) on the mound. Meanwhile, the Yankees will have Carlos Rodón (4-3, 3.43 ERA) taking center stage in the other half of the inning.
Padres vs. Yankees Game 1: Betting Odds
- Moneyline: Yankees -147, Padres +122
- Over/Under: 7.5 runs
Padres vs. Yankees Game 1: Injuries
Padres
- Bryan Hoeing – Strained shoulder, 60-Day IL
- Jackson Merrill – Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
- Jake Cronenworth – Fractured rib, 10-Day IL
- Jason Heyward – Knee inflammation, Activated
- Jhony Brito – Strained forearm, 60-Day IL
- Joe Musgrove – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Logan Gillaspie – Strained oblique, 15-Day IL
- Luis Arraez – Concussion, Activated
- Mason McCoy – Dislocated finger (left pinky), 10-Day IL
- Matt Waldron – Strained oblique, 60-Day IL
- Sean Reynolds – Foot stress reaction, 15-Day IL
- Yu Darvish – Elbow inflammation, 15-Day IL
Yankees
- Clayton Beeter – Shoulder impingement, 15-Day IL
- DJ LeMahieu – Strained calf, 10-Day IL
- Gerrit Cole – Tommy John surgery, 60-Day IL
- Giancarlo Stanton – Elbow epicondylitis (both elbows), 60-Day IL
- JT Brubaker – Rib fractures, 60-Day IL
- Jake Cousins – Strained elbow flexor, 60-Day IL
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. – Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
- Jonathan Loáisiga – Elbow surgery (internal brace), 15-Day IL
- Luis Gil – Strained lat, 60-Day IL
- Marcus Stroman – Knee inflammation, 15-Day IL
- Scott Effross – Strained hamstring, 15-Day IL
Projected Lineups
Padres:
- RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R)
- 1B Luis Arraez (L)
- 3B Manny Machado (R)
- SS Xander Bogaerts (R)
- CF Jackson Merrill (L)
- DH Luis Campusano (R)
- LF Oscar Gonzalez (R)
- 2B José Iglesias (R)
- C Elias Díaz (R)
Yankees:
- DH Ben Rice (L)
- RF Aaron Judge (R)
- CF Cody Bellinger (L)
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)
- C Austin Wells (L)
- SS Anthony Volpe (R)
- LF Jasson Domínguez (S)
- 3B Oswaldo Cabrera (S)
- 2B Jorbit Vivas (L)
Padres vs. Yankees Game 1: Prediction & Pick
The weather isn't looking good ahead of this game. There's an 89% chance of precipitation and temperatures around 60°F. Winds will travel at 11 mph speed and the offense could be hard to come by for both teams.
They both have big names on the plate. Aaron Judge keeps getting better as the season progresses, while Padres' Luis Arraez and Fernando Tatis Jr. are also having a good season. However, with home-field advantage and weather conditions, the Yankees should take this one.
Prediction: Yankees 3, Padres 2
Best Picks
Under 7.5 Runs
Yankees Moneyline (-142)