Padres vs. Yankees: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 6, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres and New York Yankees will play Game 2 of their series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. San Diego picked up a thrilling 4-3 win in the series opener after a late rally.

The Padres are coming into this game with a 23-11 record, and the Yankees are now just 19-16 after losing on Monday. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction for the second game of the series.

Padres vs. Yankees prediction

Michael King is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The San Diego Padres will have former Yankees pitcher Michael King on the mound. King has gone 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA this season and he should be dominant in this game.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is having a huge season for the Padres as he leads the way with eight home runs and a .317 batting average. San Diego can score runs in bunches, but they won't need to do a ton of damage in this matchup.

Aaron Judge continues to do it all at the plate for the Yankees with 11 home runs and a .414 batting average.

Clarke Schmidt will be on the mound for the Yankees in Game 2 of the series, and he is 0-1 with a 5.52 ERA this season. Schmidt is unlikely to keep pace with King in this game, as the Padres will win.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 4, New York Yankees 3

Padres vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: San Diego Padres -110, New York Yankees -110

Run Spread: Padres -1.5 (+150), Yankees +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)

Padres vs. Yankees injuries

San Diego Padres injury report

Jackson Merrill (OF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Jake Cronenworth (2B): 10-Day IL (Non-displaced right rib fracture)

Yu Darvish (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Mason McCoy (IF): Mid-May (Dislocated finger in left hand)

Matt Waldron (RHP): 60-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

New York Yankees injury report

Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)

DJ LeMahieu (INF): 10-Day IL (Left calf strain)

Anthony Volpe (SS): Day-to-day (Left shoulder soreness)

Clarke Schmidt (RHP): May 6 (Left flank soreness)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Luis Gil (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)

Padres vs. Yankees picks

This should be another tight game, but the outcome is going to be the same as the series opener. San Diego will get a second straight win in this series over New York.

Money Line: San Diego Padres -110

Run Spread: Yankees +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-115)

