Online personality Paige Spiranac has called out the Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia. While the two may not be linked, some argue that the issue at hand is a wider one within the sports world.

Paige Spiranac is a 30-year old golf instructor turned social media influencer. A former NCAA golf prodigy, Spiranac also attempted to join the LPGA in 2016, but failed to qualifyt.

In addition to her play, Paige Spiranac has been named the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim Magazine and has gained notoriety for "sexualizing" the game of golf, owing to her suggestive outfits.

Paige Spiranac @Officia1_paiges Year number 2 throwing out the first pitch at the Brewers game! Thanks for having me for golf night and hope everyone who attended loves their Paige bobblehead haha Year number 2 throwing out the first pitch at the Brewers game! Thanks for having me for golf night and hope everyone who attended loves their Paige bobblehead haha https://t.co/gV1noM2Ip9

The Savannah Bananas, meanwhile, are an exhibition team. Often referred to as "Baseball's Harlem Globetrotters", the team criss-crosses the globe, delighting fans with their zany plays.

In a recent appearance at Chickasaw Ballpark in Oklahoma, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, the Savannah Bananas put on a different kind of show for fans. Two ripped roster members took to the field shirtless to show off some athletic moves. The clip prompted Spiranac to take to Twitter in protest.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies. Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies. Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nRy60LbMkR

In a lenghty Twitter post, Spiranac noted the perceived double standard between male and female athletes showing off their bodes. According to Spiranac, women are shamed for showing off their bodes, while it is seen as a harmless gimmick when men do it.

The Savannah Bananas, remain very popular. Earlier this month, they enlisted the help of former San Francisco Giants pitcher Barry Zito, who treated fans to a guitar performance during one of their games.

Paige Spiranac's Savannah Bananas case is a doubtful one

While Spiranac has undoubtedly faced some sexism and prejudice on account of her gender and appearance, she has also undoubtedly profited off of both. Considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the sporting world, perhaps Spiranac should be more self-aware when calling out other athletes.

