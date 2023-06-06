WATCH: Former Cy Young pitcher Barry Zito rocks out with Savannah Bananas, proceeds to carry team to victory

Former MLB pitcher Barry Zito was seen as one of the best of his generation. Over the course of his 15 seasons in the MLB, Zito posted 1885 strikeouts, and competed in nearly 500 games.

The winner of the 2002 Cy Young Award as a member of Billy Beane's Oakland Athletics, Zito moved to the San Francisco Giants in 2007, before finally returning to Oakland to finish up his career in 2015.

Apart from being a solid pitcher, Barry Zito was known for his eccentricities. He gained early attention for dying his hair blue, and was known to practice meditation, sometimes on the field. However, Zito's first love, perhaps after baseball, is the guitar.

Savannah Bananas @TheSavBananas Former three time Major League All Star, World Series Champ, and Cy Young Award Winner, Barry Zito, took the mound for your Nanners tonight Former three time Major League All Star, World Series Champ, and Cy Young Award Winner, Barry Zito, took the mound for your Nanners tonight👏 https://t.co/wIJfiQzkVF

On Saturday, June 3, Zito made his debut with the Savannah Bananas, an exhibition team that tours the world, delighting baseball fans in the process. Similarly to the Harlem Globetrotters' basketball shenanigans. The Bananas trade in on-field hijinx and quirky trick-plays that have made them very popular online.

After pitching an inning, Barry Zito serenaded the fanbase with his guitar along the third-base line. Zito, who released a country music album of his own in 2017, did not hold back as he strummed along while performing his duties as "the third base coach."

Justin Bradford @justinbbradford Barry Zito pitched an inning, and now he's coaching 3rd base while singing. #BananaBall Barry Zito pitched an inning, and now he's coaching 3rd base while singing. #BananaBall https://t.co/bzbEeRhhHt

Thanks in part to Zito, the Savannah Bananas were able to complete a 4-2 victory over the Party Animals, who are their partner-touring team. The game took place in Zito's current home town of Nashville, and will likely be a one-off for the 45-year old former ace.

Savannah Bananas likely a welcome change for Barry Zito

When Zito won the 2012 World Series with the San Francisco Giants, or captured the 2002 Cy Young Award with the Oakland Athletics, playing in a silly game like this was likely the last thing on his mind.

However, in retirement, Zito probably now realizes how nice it is not to have to worry about competition, and be able to just relax and strum out on the field. While we may not see Zito in a Nanners' jersey again, we will always be able to revel in this fun and wacky memory.

