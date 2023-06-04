WATCH: Savannah Bananas players' hilarious takes on 'Ceilings' trend video leave global fanbase in splits

The Savannah Bananas are the most interesting baseball team on the planet. Forget the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays or the shockingly good Baltimore Orioles, the Bananas claim that title. They're just a an independent professional team, but they have something no other baseball team does: genuine fun.

At each game, there's no telling what might happen. Players have run the bases in stilts. The umpire twerks whenever possible. The pitcher has run in from the outfield and backflipped into the first pitch. Players flip when making catches in the outfield. They were kilts to the game. The possibilities are endless.

Perhaps the most popular thing they've ever done was film a TikTok trend and blow everyone else out of the water. The trend is to mirror the critical scene from a romantic comedy where the love interest realizes she's making a mistake and literally runs from wherever they are back to the one they want to be with.

The Bananas arguably did it better than anyone in this video.

There's genuine emotion on display as well as some incredible camerawork. This is a feat of social media and the Bananas just did it for no reason in a game. The fans in the stands were impressed, but they landed an otherworldly 5.2 million likes for it.

Savannah Bananas redo 'Ceilings' to extreme success

Not to be outdone, they took a suggestion from the community. They thought it would be better with a long flowing dress that flapped in the wind as he ran. The Savannah Bananas obliged.

This one wasn't quite as popular, but it still earned a mindblowing amount of likes: 4.8 million. Combined, they received 10 million likes on two videos from a trend. It's hard to imagine anyone else doing that well on any trend.

The Savannah Bananas have fun at games

The song features lyrics in which one is experiencing a lovely first date and the car drive back home, topped off with a goodnight kiss. However, as it turns out, it was never real. The main character imagined it all, leading to a wild plot twist.

The trend took off as a result, but the Bananas showed they're more than just a baseball team with their performance.

