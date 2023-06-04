WATCH: Umpire ignites crowd frenzy with jaw-dropping twerking performance during Savannah Bananas game

The umpire at the Savannah Bananas games every night always has an interesting job before him. The Bananas are one of the most interesting teams in all of baseball because they effectively serve as the baseball equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters. Players play in stilts, do backflips to make catches and film viral TikToks during the game.

This time, however, the viral TikTok comes from the umpire, who stole the show. During a song sequence, he busted out the dance moves- including an incredible display of twerking.

The songs played as the umpire danced and when it switched to a harder song, he ditched the mask and broke out the twerk. The crowd, even though they're relatively used to things like this, went wild.

The post blew up on social media, too, after it was shared here to TikTok. The video has amassed over one million likes already, with tons of comments depicting how epic the event was to witness.

The umpire went wild with the dance moves at the Savannah Bananas game

Perhaps if the umpire ever wants to quit umpiring, he can move on to dancing professionally.

The Savannah Bananas just have fun

The Savannah Bananas are an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia. They were founded in 2016 and have played at Grayson Stadium. Until 2022, the Bananas were in the Coastal Plain League's West division, where they won three Petitt Cup championships.

The Savannah Bananas play different games

They don't play average baseball, though. They're more interested in providing a unique and unforgettable fan experience, so they wear stilts and kilts during games. They do backflips on the mound. The umpire dances.

They're revolutionizing the game and reminding fans that it is, in fact, a game. It's supposed to be fun and even if they lose, their players had a blast and the fans saw something they have likely never seen before at a baseball game.

This could slowly become a trend and the Bananas are to thank for that.

