MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 1 2023

MLB DFS Fantasy picks can be a very good way of making money and engaging in a thrilling hobby. As daily fantasy grows, the baseball side of it gets even more attractive. It is one of the few sports with games almost every single day.

Weather can affect MLB DFS Fantasy picks, though. Fortunately, the forecast is clear. Several teams have days off today, but the games that are scheduled appear to be in no danger of postponement or even a delay.

MLB DFS Fantasy picks for June 1

Kevin Gausman comes in with a 3.03 ERA and has a very favorable matchup. His Toronto Blue Jays face the Milwaukee Brewers who come in with very few above league average hitters right now.

Joe Musgrove was excellent last time out against the vaunted New York Yankees offense, so watch out for the San Diego Padres star vs. the offensively-challenged Miami Marlins for MLB DFS today.

While he does face Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, it's hard to pass up Framber Valdez and his 2.38 ERA this season. Keep an eye on him as the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels.

On the other side, Reid Detmers hasn't put it together this year, sporting a nearly 5.00 ERA. Start Astros hitters Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena.

Jose Altuve is a good MLB DFS Fantasy pick

Chris Sale has struggled for the Boston Red Sox, so look for Cincinnati Reds' star Spencer Steer to be an underrated MLB DFS Fantasy pick today.

