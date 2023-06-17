Paul Goldschmidt Phillies Rumors: Struggling Cardinals to offer NL MVP to Philadelphia before Trade Deadline?

Paul Goldschmidt has been linked with a move away from the St. Louis Cardinals after the team's disappointing start to the 2023 MLB season.

The reigning NL MVP will have no shortage of suitors if the Cardinals decide to trade him. According to reports, the Philadelphia Phillies are keen on making a move for Goldschmidt before the trade deadline.

The Phillies are currently third in the NL East with a 36-34 record and are on course to reach the playoffs. However, Rob Thomson believes that adding a star-studded batter to his roster could help the team in a deep run into the postseason.

Although Goldschmidt turns 36 in September, he is the best batter on the Cardinals roster. Moreover, it makes sense for St. Louis to trade the seven-time All-Star as it could demand a huge ransom in return.

The Phillies reportedly want Goldschmidt to potentially fill in the void for Rhys Hoskins, who is recovering from an ACL injury. He could add experience and quality to Philadelphia's roster.

Reports suggest that the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners are also keen on a trade for Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt is under contract with St. Louis until 2024. He signed a five-year, $130 million deal with the team in 2019.

Paul Goldschmidt's stats in 2023 MLB season

Paul Goldschmidt is enjoying another fruitful season in 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals baseman has recorded 75 hits, 11 home runs and seven stolen bases at a .284 batting average.

Despite Goldschmidt's impressive outings with the bat, the Cardinals are fifth in the NL Central with a 27-43 record. Oliver Marmol's side is virtually out of playoff contention after having entered the campaign as one of the favorites to win their division.

Nonetheless, St. Louis will look to shake up things toward the back end of the season if it is mathematically unable to make it to the postseason. The franchise has a pool of youngsters who are knocking on the door to play in the MLB.

