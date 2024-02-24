"Paul couldn't make it so I went to support Livvy" - TikTok sensation 'Baby Gronk' cheers on Olivia Dunne during LSU's gymnastics meet

Olivia Dunne is one of the most well-known social media stars and her 12.7 million followers on TikTok are a testament to that.

A student at Louisiana State University in Dunne also competes on the varsity gymnastics team. In early 2020, she began to gain social media stardom after posting videos of her various routines across her various channels.

At a recent meet, Dunne attracted a younger fan who is a TikTok star in his own right. Madden San Miguel, famously known as "Little Gronk," turned out to support his fellow influencer, even throwing shade at Olivia Dunne's romantic interest.

"PAUL COULDN'T MAKE IT SO I WENT TO SUPPORT LIVVY @livvydunne@ - MaddenSanMiguel

Little Gronk jibed Dunne about the absence of her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. A first overall selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates last June, the 6-foot-6 pitcher is currently in Florida, where his team is commencing spring training activities.

A 12-year-old youth football player from Texas, San Miguel, gets his nickname from former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. San Miguel trains vigorously and keeps to a strict diet, as he too hopes to one day make it to the NFL himself.

San Miguel's TikTok tribute to Dunne isn't their first encounter on social media. Olivia Dunne and Little Gronk worked on a film in March 2023 in which Dunne hails the youngster as "so cute" and embraces him, causing Little Gronk to appear uncomfortable.

The meeting with Dunne, albeit slightly awkward, paved the way for Little Gronk to claim plans to play football for Louisiana State in the future. However, in a subsequent post, the youth football star retracted those sentiments, claiming that he was instead hoping to play at Oklahoma State University.

Olivia Dunne's reach on social media knows no bounds

Through her activities on social media, Dunne has become wealthy, even earning $50,000 for making a single social media post in 2023. The fame, however, does not come without downsides. Dunne has stated that she no longer attends in-person classes at LSU, and requires full-time security, citing safety concerns.

When she first began posting videos for family and friends, Dunne likely had no idea that her popularity would balloon to where we are today. Little Gronk is far from the only young man to be smitten with the New Jersey-born gymnast, and he likely will not be the last.

