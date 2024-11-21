"Paul Skenes has acting career ahead of him" - Fans chime in on Pirates rookie’s reaction to Olivia Dunne’s cookie cake surprise post NL ROY win

On Monday, Pirates freshman pitcher Paul Skenes was named the NL Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season. Despite not making his MLB debut until May, the 22 year-old's dominance left the BBWAA voters with little choice.

Throughout the entire season, Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has been a source of constant support. An LSU gymnast-turned-social-media-sensation, Dunne took to TikTok to share her celebratory gift for her boyfriend.

In the clip, Dunne sneaks up behind the Pittsburgh Pirates ace with a cake that read "Rookie and a cookie" as well as "congrats ROY." In reaction, Skenes exclaimed his surprise, claiming that the cake looked good. The adorable sequence sparked a reaction from Dunne's followers, some of whom laughed at Skenes' monotonous 'acting' skills.

The pair began dating in the summer of 2023, just after Paul Skenes led LSU to victory in the College World Series. A varsity gymnast, Dunne began posting videos of her routines online during the COVID crisis of early 2020. Four years later, the 22-year-old boasts tens of millions of followers.

After being selected first overall in June 2023, Skenes began the 2024 season in Triple-A Indianapolis. However, after a strong showing, he was called up to make his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs in May. Skenes finished the season with a 11-3 record and 1.96 ERA.

Paul Skenes was named the Rookie of the Year alongside New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil as his AL counterpart. The selection of both Gil and Skenes as the Rookie of the Year marks the first time since the 1981 MLB season that two starting pitchers have been bestowed that honor upon them.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne look forward to a bright future

Regarded as a competitor, Paul Skenes is not known to goof around. This approach was evident in his comments to MLB.com after being named the NL Rookie of the Year:

"And it's an honor. I think it's just a product of showing up each day and doing the work, and I think the results are going to take care of themselves."

Although Skenes has become an incredible pitcher with a bright career ahead, it appears as though the TikTok-ing is better off left to his better half.

