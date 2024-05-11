Paul Skenes Fantasy Outlook: 3 reasons why managers should start Pirates' top pitching prospect for MLB debut

Paul Skenes is slated to make his MLB debut this Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In one of the most anticipated rookie debuts, the former first-overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft will face off against the Chicago Cubs at home. Although there could have been an easier matchup for his first major league game, Skenes has all the tools to thrive from the jump.

"Paul Skenes' debut is a big opportunity for MLB to draw from outside audiences" - @TalkinBaseball_

The eyes of the MLB will be glued to the Pittsburgh Pirates divisional game against the Chicago Cubs waiting to see how Paul Skenes does. It is not only the MLB community who will be paying close attention but every fantasy baseball manager across all platforms.

Skenes has been simply incredible in Triple-A this season, which has added to the intrigue around the Pirates starter. Through 27.1 innings this year, Skenes has posted an impressive 0.99 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and an unfathomable 45:8 K:BB. This is the reason why fantasy baseball managers are anxiously awaiting his debut.

Here are 3 reasons why fantasy baseball managers should start Paul Skenes during his MLB debut

#1 - Elite strikeout potential

Based on his success at Triple-A, it's clear that strikeouts are a major part of Skenes' game. Obviously, there is a difference in batter quality between the two leagues, however, the Pirates prospect has all the tools to rack up strikeouts during his debut.

"How about all 55 of Paul Skenes' strikeouts to start your Friday?" - @MiLB

Thanks to his elite stuff and fastball that can reach triple digits, Skenes could easily rack up strikeouts on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. The fact that the Cubs have never faced him before could also work in his favor.

#2 - Cubs' lineup has been inconsistent

The Chicago Cubs have a number of star players on their team, including Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, and Christopher Morel. That being said, the lineup has been inconsistent at times, ranking in the top 10 in team strikeouts, and in the bottom half of the league in team batting average. This could make them an intriguing team to start Skenes against.

#3 - Prospect pedigree

Skenes is a winner. There is a reason why the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him with the first-overall pick. The Pirates pitcher is the most hyped pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg and with good reason. The fact that he will be making his MLB debut at home in Pittsburgh, might be enough to give him a little extra juice.

"Is Paul Skenes the best pitching prospect ever? “I think the three who were the best (since 1988) are Paul Skenes, Stephen Strasburg and Mark Prior...” @jimcallisMLB" - @MLBNetwork

