Paul Skenes has joined the TikTok battle between his girlfriend Olivia Dunne and Breckie Hill, which took place recently. Hill is a social media star and trending TikTok content maker who is well-known among fans.

The gymnast and her new boyfriend have been targeted through recent jabs from Hill, who has a following of 2.9 million on social media. Olivia and Hills have engaged in a long-running rivalry.

Paul, the top overall selection in MLB, recently started dating Dunne. The pitcher was picked in the first round of the July draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. In a video of hers on social media, Hill was seen sporting the team's jersey and writing "Paul Skenes" with a red heart emoji.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hill said, "This is 100% your look Connie baby,' which was taken from the TV series, 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'."

Fans expressed their anger at Hill's persistent jabs at Dunne in the comments section, even though this wasn't the first time she had posed in a Pirates jersey.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skene's dating rumors

The well-known collegiate athlete who has been on the rise has kept her love life a secret. Recently, the gymnast had an appearance in SI Swimsuit 2023. Considering everything, Dunne never addressed her love life. However, all the rumors were recently confirmed.

Although Dunne and Skenes have been dating for quite some time now, their relationship has only surfaced now. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Skenes, the top choice in the 2023 MLB draft, confirmed the dating rumors, going on to say that although they are both aware of each other's lifestyles, they still love spending time together

Olivia was spotted at Skenes' Minor League debut. Sporting the Bradenton Marauders uniform, Skenes made an outstanding debut performance.