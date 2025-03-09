Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction after meeting Cane 3 ahead of Tigers' final home meet

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne was present inside the PMAC for LSU Tigers final home meet this season as they faced off against No.10 seeds Georgia Bulldogs on Friday.

The matchup was sponsored by Raising Canes, and ahead of the clash, Cane 3, the golden labrador retriever who is the official mascot of the fast food chain, met with the Tigers athletes during their pratice routines.

Cane 3 was honored with a crown on an action-packed Friday which saw the Tigers edge past the Bulldogs by a score of 198.575 to 197.175, taking their conference record to 6-1 and overall record to 10-2. Raising Canes official social media handle shared a highlight video from the fun-filled night with the caption:

"These LSU gymnasts are serious women athletes and competitors. They won the National Championship in 2024 and are currently #2 in the nation. Cane 3 is honored to be crowned at their final home meet this season alongside these incredible women!"

Olivia Dunne was among the quickest to react to the social media post. Her comment read:

"CANE."

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Dunne has not particapted in any of Tigers' meets since Jan 24 when she last performed her floor exercise routine against the Razorbacks in Arkansas. She is currently rehabilitating from an injury sustained on her left foot. Olivia had joined the program in 2020 and is currently in her final year with LSU gymnastics team.

This season has been special for the social media star as her friends and family members poured in in numbers inside PMAC to cheer her on. This list included Paul Skenes who made the most of 2024 MLB offseason by going to Dunne's meets and cheering her on from the stands.

Now, Skenes is sweating it out with his Pirates teammates in Florida during spring training. Paul Skenes had an influential rookie season in 2024 and will be hopeful of repeating his heroics from the onset of the 2025 baseball season.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne got emotional during senior night at PMAC

Ahead of the final home meet, the Tigers gymnastics program celebrated senior night where they felicitated both Haleigh Bryant and Olivia Dunne for their years of service to the gymanstics team. An emotional Dunne shared a video from the ceremony where she was joined by all her loved ones.

Take a look at the video here:

Livvy is one of the most famous internet personalities with over 15 million followers spread across three social media websites.

