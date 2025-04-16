Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully rates Pirates ace's 'slight deduction' on diamond

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacted to the Pittsburgh Pirates ace’s playful error during their recent victory over the Washington Nationals. On Monday, Skenes delivered a solid performance, helping his team start their four-game series with a 10-3 win.

In the sixth inning, Skenes pitched to Alex Call, who reached on a fielding error by third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. After failing to make the out, Hayes tried to help Skenes make a play at third base as Nasim Nunez tried to advance.

Hayes threw the ball to Skenes, who then attempted a tag but tumbled into foul territory. Olivia Dunne reacted to the moment by sharing a picture of it with the caption:

“9.8 slight deduction on the landing”

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Skenes didn’t suffer any injury and the Pirates went on to challenge the tag play, but the call on the field was upheld. Nunez stayed on third and later scored on James Wood’s RBI forceout.

Despite the error, the Pirates secured another victory in the 2025 season, with Paul Skenes earning the win to improve his record to 2-1. He pitched six innings, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out six.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared glimpses heading to Fort Worth for their NCAA championship

The LSU Tigers, scheduled to compete in the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship semifinals on Thursday, landed in Fort Worth, Texas, ahead of their big match.

Olivia Dunne shared several updates with her 5.3 million Instagram followers, starting by reposting a story from LSU that showed her and her teammates boarding the plane.

In the story, Dunne can be seen posing in a cowboy hat with the caption:

“Let's Geaux to Fort Worth”

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

In another story posted shortly after, Dunne shared a selfie from the plane featuring teammates Haleigh Bryant, Chase Brock, and Leah Miller. All were dressed in comfortable LSU gymnastics outfits, with the caption:

"natty's week”

After arriving in Fort Worth, Olivia Dunne shared a selfie from their hotel room. She can be seen wearing a beautiful white dress with a black ribbon around the waist. The LSU Tigers are set to compete against the Michigan State Spartans, UCLA Bruins, and Utah Utes in the semifinals.

The top two teams will advance to the NCAA Championship final at Dickies Arena on Saturday.

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More