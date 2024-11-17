Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares adorable glimpse into her private life as couple cuddles with pup Roux during private jet ride

Since announcing their relationship last summer, the duo of Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have become one of the most widely talked about pairs in the sports world. Recently, Dunne took to social media to show off their life of luxury.

In a series of stories on Instagram, Dunne captured her, Paul Skenes, and her dog Roux enjoying a private jet. The location was tagged to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Skenes kicked off his MLB career earlier this year.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne sharing smiles on board a private jet in Pittsburgh.

A first overall draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the summer of 2023, Skenes made his MLB debut in Steeltown last May. Despite being held in Triple-A to kick off the year, Skenes' performance made him a frontrunner for the NL Rookie of the Year. In 23 starts, the 22-year-old went 11-3, pitching to a 1.96 ERA.

Last Saturday, Skenes and Dunne were spotted attending the LSU vs Alabama football game together. Having met at the Louisiana State University, Skenes was part of the team that delivered the College World Series to LSU in 2023.

"Livvy Dunne on Paul Skenes' MLB debut: "There's nothing that can top this. I'm so proud," MLB posted on X.

Olivia Dunne is 22, and was raised a New York Yankees fan growing up in New Jersey, although her loyalties now lie in Pittsburgh. After uploading some videos of her gymnastics routines on social media in early 2020, Dunne soon became wildly popular, and now touts millions of followers across various platforms.

Although Dunne has become incredibly wealthy and well-known, her fame has not all been positive. Olivia Dunne has claimed that she no longer attends in-person classes, and has hired full-time security.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes find love despite divergent personalities

While Olivia Dunne cannot get enough of the limelight, Skenes prefers to focus on his craft, and let his performances tell the story. As Dunne told PEOPLE in an exclusive in October:

"I think that we play off of one another and make each other better, Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate. Sometimes it's hard to find it within yourself to do things."

Undoubtedly two of the youngest, hottest names in the sports sphere, Dunne and Skenes are on the road to glory in their respective fields. Now, staying grounded may become the most significant hurdle.

