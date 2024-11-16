Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne teases Jake Paul with hilarious Sabrina Carpenter-inspired meme over Mike Tyson fight

As one of the biggest names currently in social media, Olivia Dunne's followers can always count on the famed LSU gymnast's commentary. On Friday, Dunne marked a prime-time boxing match with a spicy meme.

The fight, between iconic boxer Mike Tyson and young challenger Jake Paul, drew over 120 million pairs of eyes on Netflix. However, it soon became clear that Dunne had a horse in the race.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On her Instagram, Olivia Dunne shared a post in which she lip-synced Sabrina Carpenter's "Please please please" captioning the post with “me watching the fight after announcing Jake Paul and I are business partners.” This was a reference to Dunne's work promoting W, Paul's brand. Last month, she took to Instagram to post a video in which she throws a W deodorant bottle into the air and catches it.

The eight-round heavyweight matchup in Arlington, Texas, lasted eight rounds. Played at AT&T Stadium, the 58-year-old Mike Tyson landed some strong blows but was eventually defeated by the 27-year-old Jake Paul, who won by unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

"ELON MUSK HAS CHANGED THE LIKE BUTTON TO CELEBRATE JAKE PAUL WIN OVER MIKE TYSON!!! #PaulTyson" - Shady

Since August 2023, Dunne has been in a relationship with MLB pitcher Paul Skenes. The first overall draft selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023, Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.91 ERA this season and is a frontrunner for NL Rookie of the Year.

After beginning to post videos of her gymnastics routines on TikTok in early 2020, Dunne's popularity quickly caught on. Now with millions of followers across her social media, Dunne has also become very wealthy. Last year, it was revealed that the 22-year-old was given $50,000 for making a single social media post.

Olivia Dunne continues to support Paul Skenes' MLB career

On Friday, the Pirates took to X offering front row seats for thirty years to anyone who presents the Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card. In her own post on X, Olivia Dunne raised the stakes, claiming:

"Let's raise the stakes...the person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite"

The most famous gymnast in the world dating one of MLB's youngest talents could not be a better story. For both, the next few years will contain plenty of surprises—and setbacks—as the pair vie for dominance in their respective athletic fields.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback