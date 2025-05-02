Paul Skenes shares feelings on advising Shota Imanaga about baseball tactics

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes recently got the chance to learn a few moves from Chicago Cubs starter Shota Imanaga. The two interacted at PNC Park on Wednesday during their teams’ three-game series.

Imanaga had pitched against the Pirates on Tuesday, and the following day, he was seen showing Skenes how he throws one of his pitches. In a video clip of the moment, Skenes watches intently as Imanaga demonstrates the hand movement for the pitch, with his interpreter translating.

Here is the video of their interaction:

Paul Skenes and Shota Imanaga also had a similar interaction last year, when the Japanese lefty got some tips from Skenes about his fastball. Interestingly, the Pirates' batters struggled afterward, as Imanaga went on to throw seven no-hit innings in that outing.

Speaking about it during the All-MLB Awards show, Skenes said:

"I regret this one a little bit. Shota came up to me when we were in Pittsburgh and he asked me how I held my fastball. And not my sinker. And so I was like, 'Yeah, here you go dude, like, whatever, check it out.' And then he no-hit us his next outing."

Imanaga had another solid performance in the series opener between the Cubs and Pirates, throwing five scoreless innings in Chicago’s 9-0 victory. The Pirates bounced back in the second game on Wednesday with a narrow 4-3 win.

Skenes started the series finale on Thursday but struggled, pitching five innings and allowing five hits, including three home runs for three earned runs. He also gave up four walks and recorded two strikeouts.

Cubs’ Shota Imanaga opens up about his conversations with Pirates’ Paul Skenes

Both Shota Imanaga and Paul Skenes made their MLB debuts last year. Speaking about his conversations with Skenes, Imanaga said via interpreter Edwin Stanberry (via MLB.com):

“He’s just a fantastic pitcher, and with his potential, just historic. I think just being able to play baseball at the same time he is, that’s a big honor. He may not be giving me any more advice, but I still would want to talk to him.”

Both pitchers had stellar rookie seasons. Paul Skenes went on to win the NL Rookie of the Year award, while Shota Imanaga finished fourth in the voting. The two were also selected for the 2024 All-Star Game. Skenes was named to the All-MLB First Team, while Imanaga earned a spot on the All-MLB Second Team.

