All-Star Pete Alonso is using his time wisely in the offseason. The New York Mets first baseman hosted a Home Run Derby charity event at his old high school in Florida. The goal of "Battle For The Bay" was to raise money for the Pete Alonso foundation and give back to baseball and softball locally.

Alonso was raised in the Tampa area, where he attended Henry B. Plant High School. His success as a third baseman led to him playing collegiate ball with the Florida Gators and eventually working his way up to the majors.

At the event, Alonso was quizzed on the Mets' chances for next season:

"I feel like that we're on the brink of something extremely special."

Per a recent ESPN article, Alonso also touched on the superteam that is being assembled in Queens:

"We don't just want to win just one -- we want to win multiple championships," added Alonso

Owner Steven Cohen has invested heavily in the New York Mets roster this offseason. Although the Mets finished with a 101 wins last season, they fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a World Series. After bringing in some of the league's top players, nothing short of a championship will suffice next year.

MLB @MLB



Quite the scene at Pete Alonso's Battle for the Bay HR Derby featuring #BaseballSky bombs!Quite the scene at Pete Alonso's Battle for the Bay HR Derby featuring @KTuck30 @Urshela10 , and Christian Arroyo. #BaseballSky bombs! 😍Quite the scene at Pete Alonso's Battle for the Bay HR Derby featuring @KTuck30, @Urshela10, and Christian Arroyo. https://t.co/X3DdnLrYTF

"#BaseballSky bombs! Quite the scene at Pete Alonso's Battle for the Bay HR Derby featuring @KTuck30, @Urshela10, and Christian Arroyo." - MLB

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander was the headline signing of the offseason. The nine-time All-Star will work alongside Max Scherzer in what has to be considered one of the most dangerous starting rotations in baseball.

The Mets focused on pitching this offseason, signing Japanese star Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract. Starter Jose Quintana was brought in from the St. Louis Cardinals. The addition of David Robertson will provide cover in the bullpen and help shore up the defense.

Pete Alonso has led the New York Mets in HRs for four straight seasons

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets hits an RBI double against the Miami Marlins

In fairness to Alonso, he is doing his part. The right-handed slugger has been sensational since making his debut for the Mets in 2019. That season, he broke the MLB record for most home runs by a rookie (53).

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Pete's deal makes a bit of history, as it's the largest deal ever for a first baseman in arbitration. Pete's deal makes a bit of history, as it's the largest deal ever for a first baseman in arbitration. https://t.co/LmwXxYMeMP

Since joining the Mets, Alonso has a .271/.352/.518 slash line and an impressive .870 slash line. He has led the club in home runs in all of the last four seasons.

Alonso also led the MLB in RBIs last year with 131 (tied with Aaron Judge).

Manager Buck Showalter and the Mets are running out of excuses. The roster is stacked with talent and it is hard to find any weaknesses in the lineup. There will be high expectations for the organization in 2023. Pete Alonso is not just focused on one championship, he wants "multiple championships."

Poll : 0 votes