Pete Alonso Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for All-Star first baseman

There is denying that New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is among the most powerful players in the MLB. A three-time All-Star, Alonso has racked up nearly 200 home runs and 500 RBIs in only five seasons in the majors, which makes the trade rumors involving Alonso intriguing.

"@jonmorosi believes there's about a 50/50 chance that Pete Alonso is dealt this offseason. #MLBNHotStove" - @MLBNetwork

Although there has been word that both Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have been in discussion about a potential contract extension. However, according to reports from earlier last season, the difference between both parties has been the number of years the first baseman is seeking.

Alonso will remain under team control through the end of the 2024 campaign, however, the the two sides cannot come to an agreement on an extension, the New York Mets may look to move him instead of risking losing him for nothing. Here's a closer look a five landing spots for Pete Alonso if the Mets decide to trade him before the end of the 2024 season.

Five Potential Landing Spots for Pete Alonso

#1. The Seattle Mariners

One team that has been repeatedly mentioned as a potential suitor for Alonso is the Seattle Mariners. After returning to the postseason last year for the first time since 2001, both the team and the fanbase are hoping to make it a yearly occurrence.

"The Cubs, Mariners and Giants are likely destinations for Pete Alonso if the Mets trade him, per @JimBowdenGM" - @BRWalkoff

With Teoscar Hernandez hitting the free agent market, the Seattle Mariners are in need of more consistent power throughout their lineup, and who in the MLB is more powerful than Pete Alonso? The M's have some intriguing young pieces that could convince the Mets to deal with the first baseman.

#2. The Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to several high-profile free agents this offseason, including both Shohei Ohtani. The Cubs front office is determined to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and Alonso could a step towards accomplishing that goal.

Although the Cubs will likely be waiting to see what happens with the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes before making a move, however, it would be unsurprising to see the three-time All-Star donning the blue pinstripes.

#3. The San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are determined to return to World Series contender status. Last offseason, the club missed out on both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa in free agency, and while those were difficult blows, it showcased the front office's aggression to become a winning franchise again.

"Giants linked to Pete Alonso?" - @ItsYeyo95

The Giants could not only be interested in landing the hard-hitting first baseman, but they would likely look to give him the long-term extension he desires.

#4. The Minnesota Twins

Another franchise looking to take their team to the next level is the Minnesota Twins. While the Twins were able to advance to the ALDS this postseason, it was clear that they were simply not on the same level as other contenders. By using some of their young talent, the Twins could potentially land Alonso, while also taking their offense to the next level.

#5. The Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers may be only one move away from a World Series appearance, that could very well be Pete Alonso. With a potent lineup, the Brewers were solid across the board except for one position: first base. Not only would Alonso provide the club with immense power at the plate, but he would also strengthen an area of weakness.