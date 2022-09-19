“Pete is just so soft lately” “Mets love to whine” - New York Mets fans lay into Pete Alonso as he becomes club's 5th player to get plunked in weekend series

The New York Mets have had a season for the ages. The team, with a record of 93-55 are poised to win the NL East division for the first time since 2015. For the Pittsburgh Pirates, who were visiting the Mets at Citi Field this weekend, the season has been a different story.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Benches cleared just so everyone could say hi to each other Benches cleared just so everyone could say hi to each other https://t.co/DNzbtL4824

"Benches cleared just so everyone could say hi to each other" - @ Jomboy Media

With a record of 55-92, the Pirates find themselves in last place in the NL Central. This weekend they featured in their last series of the year against the Mets. To say that tempers boiled over would be an understatement.

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso gets plunked, fans tell him to toughen up

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been a key part of the success of the New York Mets this season. He has batted .269 with 35 home runs and is on course to surpass his career-best benchmark of 120 RBIs.

Alonso, who won the Rookie of the Year Award with the New York Mets in 2019 is a big man. When Alonso, who is 6'3 and weighs in at 245 lbs, was plunked by a pitch during the series finale in Queens yesterday, fans expected him to just shrug it off.

Joe Harris Enthusiast @cheefkeefe25 @JomboyMedia Alonso is the least intimidating 6’3 250 guy in all of sports @JomboyMedia Alonso is the least intimidating 6’3 250 guy in all of sports

With the Mets already up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Alonso was clipped on the hand by a pitch from Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo. Alonso, wary of the fact that 4 of his teammates had been hit by pitches in Saturday's match, had some choice words for Oviedo.

Chirpy Jerk @ChirpyJerky @JomboyMedia I will never understand the bullpen getting involved. if i’m a reliever, i’m sitting on my ass. you guys can do the running. @JomboyMedia I will never understand the bullpen getting involved. if i’m a reliever, i’m sitting on my ass. you guys can do the running.

Pete Alonso turned to Oviedo and exchanged some choice words. Expectedly, this caused the both the benches to clear. New York Mets players have been hit with pitches 102 times this year - more times than any other team in baseball.

New York Mets fans, known for their passion, were not too pleased about the game being interrupted so early. Many took to Twitter to criticize Pete Alonso for not taking it like a man.

Many remarked on Alonso's bulky stature and why being brushed by a pitch was able to shake him so much.

bruno 🇵🇷 @NotifyBruno @JomboyMedia Pete is the softest dude in the league but vogelbach a legend for going out there with his bat 🤣 @JomboyMedia Pete is the softest dude in the league but vogelbach a legend for going out there with his bat 🤣

To be sure, some of the Tweets came from fans of other AL East teams who are doing all they can to catch up with the Mets. As of Monday morning, the Atlanta Braves are only 1 game behind the Mets as they look to defend their World Series title.

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets

The Mets would eventually win the game by a commanding score of 7-3 to complete te 4-game series sweep against the Pirates. They will kick off a 3-game series this week against the Milwaukee Brewers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far