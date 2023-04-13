The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper are coming together to possibly solve their mutual dilemmas.

The Phillies are desperate for a big stick at first base as their top two options are out injured. Harper is desperate to play and doesn't want to wait until the end of the summer to fully recover from Tommy John surgery so he can healthily play the outfield.

The solution? How about Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper?

The team tweeted photos of Harper working out at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. Among the pics was one that showed him fielding a ball on the infield wearing a first baseman's glove.

Harper has played first base for 0.1 innings in his MLB career Bryce Harper is learning to play first base in hope that it could get him back in the field sooner than expected this season, Phillies manager Rob Thompson told @MattGelb Harper has played first base for 0.1 innings in his MLB career Bryce Harper is learning to play first base in hope that it could get him back in the field sooner than expected this season, Phillies manager Rob Thompson told @MattGelb Harper has played first base for 0.1 innings in his MLB career https://t.co/o2chtIeHF6

The Phillies did not place Harper on the 60-day injured list as he recovers, meaning that he could return to the lineup and at least be the designated hitter by the end of May. However, the team is already using Kyle Schwarber in that role.

However, with usual starting first baseman Rhys Hoskins likely over due to a torn ACL suffered in spring training and Hoskins' understudy, Darick Hall, suffering a torn UCL last week, maybe Harper returning — at least temporarily — as a first baseman would work?

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently using a platoon of third baseman Alec Bohm and minor league call-up Kody Clemens at first base. But using Bohm at first robs the team of its usual man at the hot corner, and Clemens is hitting just .111.

Now, if Bryce Harper could take over at first base, that would solve a lot of problems. A gifted athlete who was drafted as a catcher, but quickly moved to the outfield by the Washington Nationals as he debuted in the majors, fans are optimistic that Harper could handle a move to first base with aplomb.

Gaybar Torres @nyysinatra @TalkinBaseball_ @MattGelb Bro grew up playing catcher, once he gets used to the hops he’ll be fine. Wouldn’t surprise if he’s a solid 1B @TalkinBaseball_ @MattGelb Bro grew up playing catcher, once he gets used to the hops he’ll be fine. Wouldn’t surprise if he’s a solid 1B

Of course, just ask Scott Hatteberg how easy first base was to play. The veteran outfielder's move to first base was immortalized in the movie "Moneyball." Hatteberg, unable to play the outfield due to suffering from inoperable nerve damage, was recruited by the Oakland Athletics to play first base.

Even if the move doesn't come to fruition for the Phillies, news that Harper is even attempting to give it a try in order to return to his team ASAP only makes his fans love him even more.

Governor Pritzker @ThaGodPrizzy @TalkinBaseball_ @MattGelb I think Harper is my favorite player. He just eats, drinks, and breathes baseball and will ALWAYS find a way to play. Can’t throw a ball? No problem he’ll DH. Has Tommy John and was supposed to miss half the year? Pass him the first base mit cuz he’ll do ANYTHING to play ball. @TalkinBaseball_ @MattGelb I think Harper is my favorite player. He just eats, drinks, and breathes baseball and will ALWAYS find a way to play. Can’t throw a ball? No problem he’ll DH. Has Tommy John and was supposed to miss half the year? Pass him the first base mit cuz he’ll do ANYTHING to play ball.

Philadelphia Phillies missing Bryce Harper so far in 2023

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series

With Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies went to the World Series last season. Without him, they are currently 4-8 overall and a half-game out of the cellar in the National League East.

