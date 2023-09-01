To begin a three-game series, the Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town. Milwaukee is 74-59 overall and 38-27 at home. Pitchers for the Brewers have a combined ERA of 3.97, which is third in the NL. Philadelphia has an overall record of 74-59 and a 33-33 road record.

In contests where they did not allow a home run, the Phillies have a record of 25-11. These sides will face again on Friday in their fourth meeting of the year. With a batting average of .231 with the Brewers, Carlos Santana has 68 RBI, 18 home runs, and 28 doubles. Over the previous ten games, William Contreras is 14-for-38 with five doubles and two home runs.

The best part about the Phillies team is their travel uniform. Players wore pink sleeveless jumpsuits with P written on it. Fans loved the attire of the entire team.

Philadelphia Phillies MLB records

The Philadelphia Phillies are a Philadelphia-based professional baseball franchise in the United States. The National League (NL) East division is where the Phillies compete in Major League Baseball (MLB). The South Philadelphia Sports Complex's Citizens Bank Park has served as the team's home field since 2004.

The Philadelphia Phillies have won two World Series titles (against the Kansas City Royals in 1980 and the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008), eight National League pennants (the first of which came in 1915), and 15 postseason games. The club had played 21,209 games as of November 6, 2022, winning 10,022 and losing 11,187.

The Philadelphia Phillies organisation has had 55 managers during 126 seasons. Team leadership and planning are among the responsibilities of the team manager both on and off the pitch.

The Phillies have had seven different managers lead them to the postseason, with Danny Ozark and Charlie Manuel each overseeing at least three playoff visits.