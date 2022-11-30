Philadelphia Phillies logo: What object features on the Phillies emblem?

Since their dream-like postseason run in 2022, the Philadelphia Phillies have become one of the most universally recognized baseball teams. Even though they lost to the Houston Astros, the team gained recognition, particularly for the play of their star Bryce Harper.

The Phillies made their debut in 1883 under the name "Philadelphia Quakers." The name was originally an homage to the large number of Quaker denominated Christians in the Philadelphia area. The Liberty Bell itself, an icon of the city of Philadelphia, was originally cast by Quakers in the city.

In 1890, the team began using the moniker "Phillies," although it took some time for the local fan base to become accustomed to the name, and by the 1900s, it had stuck.

In 1901, the team started using a plain black "P", standing for Philadelphia and also for the Phillies. Over the next century, the "P" would evolve and take several different forms.

It was not until 1944 that the red version of the ensignia became standard. In 1984, the team began using the backdrop of Liberty Hall in Philadelphia, where both the United States Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were signed and adopted.

In 1992, the backdrop was changed from Liberty Hall to the simpler background of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.The Liberty Bell was sounded upon the signing of the Constitution and remains a very important part of Philadelphia history, as well as American history in large.

Currently, the Philadelphia Phillies use a logo that features a cursive "Phillies" sprawled against the backdrop of a blue adaptation of the Liberty Bell, including the iconic crack that runs through the side of the historic bell.

Philadelphia Phillies logo honors the historic city of Philadelphia

Indeed, Philadelphia is one of the oldest and most historically significant cities in the U.S. The "City of Brotherly Love" plays host to a team in all five of the major North American sports leagues, and has developed a reputation for its passion and pride. If 2022 was anything to go by, the Phillies will soon be back knocking on the door of glory in the playoffs. If anyone deserves a World Series back in Philly, it's the loyal fans.

