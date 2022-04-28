"There are times when I’ve missed pitches in the zone and have been chasing out of my zone" - Philadelphia Phillies superstar getting cozy in new role, has shown significantly better results since change

The Philadelphia Phillies have been making waves since the Universal DH rule came into effect for the National League this past offseason. Bryce Harper, who was originally to take a week off his usual outfield post, has stayed on in his DH role due to much success at the plate.

The Philadelphia Philles are currently 9-10, and third in the ever-competetive NL East. Although they find themselves below .500 at the moment, the Phillies have won three straight against the Colorado Rockies and will be hoping to complete the series sweep in their final game against the Rockies before heading back out on the road.

Bryce Harper settling into DH spot rather nicely for the Philadelphia Phillies. Could this be the new default position for him?

Nobody is doubting Bryce Harper's fielding ability. The defending NL MVP has a .998 fielding percentage over the past three seasons, but Bryce Harper's bat is the real money maker.

Starting 9 @Starting9 10 years ago today we got our first look at Bryce Harper as a major leaguer, safe to say he’s worked out fine! 10 years ago today we got our first look at Bryce Harper as a major leaguer, safe to say he’s worked out fine! https://t.co/xHutu6qQOp

"10 years ago today we got our first look at Bryce Harper as a major leaguer, safe to say he’s worked out fine!" - @ Starting 9

In fact, the Philadelphia Phillies are paying Bryce Harper $330 million until 2031. Despite the big money, the Phillies have not made the postseason since he joined the club in 2019. Calls are getting louder for Harper to step up and be the foundation to get the Phillies somewhere in the postseason. The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011.

With elbow issues preventing him from taking to the outfield, Harper had no problem making a difference in the DH role in Philly's 7-3 win over the Rockies on Wednesday night. He will begin throwing again next week, and he is unlikely to stay in the DH spot permanently.

Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki Bryce Harper will continue to DH for the foreseeable future after testing his arm yesterday afternoon and still feeling something in his right elbow. "I think it was improved, but not to the point where I’m going to play,” Harper said. mlb.com/phillies/news/… Bryce Harper will continue to DH for the foreseeable future after testing his arm yesterday afternoon and still feeling something in his right elbow. "I think it was improved, but not to the point where I’m going to play,” Harper said. mlb.com/phillies/news/…

"Bryce Harper will continue to DH for the foreseeable future after testing his arm yesterday afternoon and still feeling something in his right elbow. "I think it was improved, but not to the point where I’m going to play,” Harper said." - @ Todd Zolecki

Harper went 3-4 last night, scoring two runs. In his nine games as the Philadelphia Phillies DH, Harper has gone five for 32 with a home run and seven RBIs. Along with Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, he makes up the core of the Phillies batting order.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies hope to sweep the Rockies in their final game at Citizens Bank Park before heading to Queens to take on Francisco Lindor and the first-place New York Mets.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt