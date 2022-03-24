“I don’t have a college degree. I hit baseballs” - Phillies explosive hitter confesses his onfield attitude to the media

The Philadelphia Phillies are paying Nick Castellanos $16 million per year. That is a salary that most college graduates can only dream of. The former Silver Slugger recently stated at a press conference at the Phillies Spring Training compound in Clearwater, Florida, “I don’t have a college degree. I hit baseballs.”

Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly “I don’t have a college degree. I hit baseballs.” - Nick Castellanos



This man was made for Philly

“I don’t have a college degree. I hit baseballs.” - Nick CastellanosThis man was made for Phillyhttps://t.co/Wxq6EQgqAl

"'I don’t have a college degree. I hit baseballs.' - Nick Castellanos. This man was made for Philly" - @ Barstool Philly

Survival was the term Castellanos used. Freshly 30, the outfielder has more than survived over his illustrious career. He has been thriving. Originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers, Castellanos, who spent seven years there before moving to the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, is now looking to make a mark playing for the Phillies in Philadelphia.

Castellanos began his career with the Detroit Tigers

Phillies expecting big things from Nick Castellanos

Although Castellanos has spent the majority of his time in the big leagues playing in the American League, he had no problem adjusting to the National League when he joined the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He finished the final 51 games of the season dinging 16 home runs and 36 RBI.

A heavy hitter, Castellanos is renowned for swinging for the fences. He finished the 2021 season with a SLG of .576, and holds an impressive SLG of .486 over the course of his entire career.

The Philadelphia outfield now plays home to some of Major League Baseball's most prolific hitters. Castellanos will find himself shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow former first-round draft picks Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

In fact, Harper and Castellanos are quite close and share famed agent Scott Boras. Apparently both of them had Boras working day and night behind the scenes to ensure that the two could have a chance to play alongside each other.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Nick Castellanos said Bryce Harper started texting him and their agent Scott Boras said Bryce was calling him 4 times a day for a month pushing for this to happen



Nick says Bryce had a big influence on him joining the Phillies Nick Castellanos said Bryce Harper started texting him and their agent Scott Boras said Bryce was calling him 4 times a day for a month pushing for this to happen Nick says Bryce had a big influence on him joining the Phillies https://t.co/9BpkbCbBaK

"Nick Castellanos said Bryce Harper started texting him and their agent Scott Boras said Bryce was calling him 4 times a day for a month pushing for this to happen. Nick says Bryce had a big influence on him joining the Phillies." - @ John Clark

Harper hit only one more home run than Nick Castellanos did last year, 35 compared to his 34. In 2021, the Phillies did not have a season many thought they should have, finishing only two games over .500.

Famous agent Scott Boras helped bring Castellanos to Philadelphia

Fans can only watch and hope that this fantasy-fan dream duo can launch Philadelphia into the postseason for the first time since 2011. It seems as though deciding to pursue baseball instead of a college degree has been an appropriate career decision for Nick Castellanos.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt