Carlos Rodon had a strong season for the San Francisco Giants, one he is hoping to parlay into a strong payday this offseason. In pursuit of that, he has opted out of his contract and will enter free agency.

He was only under contract for another year in San Francisco, but he's not interested in sticking around while the team rebuilds. That will simply be more money the Giants can spend on free agents like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and others.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Carlos Rodón has opted out of his contract with the Giants & will become a free agent, per @PavlovicNBCS Carlos Rodón has opted out of his contract with the Giants & will become a free agent, per @PavlovicNBCS https://t.co/mijZb2bbfW

There aren't a ton of top-tier starters available this offseason, so Rodon entering the fray excites fans of many teams who might hope to sign the lefty soon.

He will likely have a lot of suitors and will be able to go somewhere he wants to play and where he can win.

Which teams might sign Carlos Rodon?

Despite the fact that the Giants have money to spend, it can safely be assumed that they will not be going after their former pitcher. Sometimes players opt out just to re-sign with their former team, but that doesn't seem very likely this time.

That still means plenty of teams will be interested in Rodon. The Philadelphia Phillies came within two games of a World Series title and their starting pitching was thin behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are always interested in top targets because they have the money and the allure to sign them with ease.

The Yankees are always looking for elite left-handed pitchers because it plays so well in Yankee Stadium, so them signing the former Giant wouldn't be a huge surprise.

The New York Mets have already started their spending spree and if they lose Jacob deGrom, Rodon would make for a solid replacement.

The San Diego Padres made an improbable run to the NLCS, so it's now time to round out their roster with strong players and that means they'll be interested in the left-hander.

There's no telling which contender will sign the starter, but it is clear that he'll have plenty of suitors.

