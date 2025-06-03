Phillies vs Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 3, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies are in Toronto on Tuesday night as they face the Blue Jays to begin a three-game series. This is a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions, but it should make for a great series.
Philadelphia brings a 36-23 record into this game, while Toronto has improved to 31-28 with a nice winning streak. The odds for this game favor the Phillies, and there are some good predictions to make.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays prediction
The Philadelphia Phillies need to get their offense going again, but Kyle Schwarber has been terrific all season long. Schwarber leads the team with 19 home runs and 44 RBIs, but he simply can't do it all by himself.
Cristopher Sanchez will make the start for the Phillies in this game, and he has gone 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA so far this season. Philadelphia has gotten good pitching this season, and that trend should continue in this matchup.
Bowden Francis is going to be on the mound for the Blue Jays, and the righthander has gone 2-6 with a 5.04 ERA so far this season. Toronto has been winning games of late, but Francis needs to figure things out.
George Springer is having a big season for the Blue Jays as he has belted eight home runs. Toronto just won't be able to do enough damage on offense in this game to come up with the win.
Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 5, Toronto Blue Jays 3
Phillies vs. Blue Jays odds
Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -150, Toronto Blue Jays +125
Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+115), Blue Jays +1.5 (-135)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-120), Under 8.5 (EVEN)
Phillies vs. Blue Jays injuries
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
Bryce Harper (OF): Day to day (Right elbow contusion)
Aaron Nola (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ankle sprain)
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
Daulton Varsho (OF): TBD (Left hamstring strain)
Andres Gimenez (INF): 10-Day IL (Right quad strain)
Tyler Heineman (C): 7-Day IL (Concussion)
Max Scherzer (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right thumb inflammatino)
Nick Sandlin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right lat strain)
Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Yimi Garcia (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder impingement)
Alek Manoah (RHP): Potentially August (Right UCL surgery)
Phillies vs. Blue Jays picks
Focusing on the Philadelphia Phillies when making picks is the strategy to use in Game 1 of this interleague series.
