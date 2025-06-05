Phillies vs Blue Jays: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 5, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays will wrap up a three-game interleague series with a matchup on Thursday afternoon. This game is going to be the rubber match as each team has been able to pick up a victory.

Philadelphia comes into this game with an overall record of 37-24, while Toronto hasn't been much worse at 32-39. The odds for the series finale are now out, and there are some predictions to make.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays prediction

Jesus Luzardo is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies will have Jesus Luzardo on the mound in this game, and that is typically a good thing. Luzardo has gone 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA so far this season, and he can completely shut down a lineup.

Kyle Schwarber is having another big season at the plate for the Phillies as he has belted 19 home runs. Bryce Harper is now back from injury as well, giving Philadelphia another slugger in that linuep.

George Springer is leading the Blue Jays with eight home runs this season, but they are not a team with a ton of power. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. still hasn't really gotten going, and that's something to monitor as the season moves along.

Veteran Chris Bassitt will be on the mound to wrap up the series, and he has gone 5-3 with a 3.80 ERA. Look for Bassitt to pitch well, but it will be the offense for Philadelphia that controls this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 5, Toronto Blue Jays 3

Phillies vs. Blue Jays odds

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -120, Toronto Blue Jays EVEN

Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+140), Blue Jays +1.5 (-165)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)

Phillies vs. Blue Jays injuries

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

J.T. Realmuto (C): Day to day (Possible groin/thigh contusion)

Aaron Nola (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ankle sprain)

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Anthony Santander (OF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Max Scherzer (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Nick Sandlin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right lat strain)

Yimi Garcia (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder impingement)

Daulton Varsho (OF): TBD (Left hamstring strain)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Alek Manoah (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Phillies vs. Blue Jays picks

This has been a highly competitive series, but expect a bit of a separation in this matchup. Philadelphia is the team to focus on when making picks in this matchup.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -120

Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-120)

