Phillies vs Brewers Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 1, June 3, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a close game against the St. Louis Cardinals and they hope to rebound in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. After their last defeat, they dropped to the second-best record in the MLB (41-19).

The Brewers are all set to take on their NL rivals as they remain at the top of their division with a 36-23 record. The Brewers are coming off an easy 6-3 victory against the White Sox and are riding a hot five-game winning streak.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Preview

Both teams will square off at Citizens Bank Park. The first pitch will take place at 6:40 PM EDT. Game 1 will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLBN, BSWI, and NBCSP. The live stream can be watched on Fubo TV.

Phillies vs. Brewers: Prediction

Game 1 will be a tight battle between the two, but the Phillies are predicted to prevail with a well-balanced offense and pitching squad. The Brewers hold a 36-23 record on the season and are up against a strong offensive team.

The Brewers have scored 304 runs, while their opponents have 314. When it comes to RBIs, the Brewers have 291 and their opponents have 298. The Brewers will have a tough challenge ahead of them.

Phillies vs Brewers: Head-to-Head Records

With the overall head-to-head, both teams have clashed 123 times, with the Brewers being 50-73. This will be an exciting three-game series between two top-performing teams.

Phillies vs Brewers: Pitching Matchups

Dominant right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler will be going up against the Brewers in Game 1. Wheeler has a 6-2 record with a strong 2.32 ERA. After pitching 73-plus innings, he struck out 85 hitters, booking a strong 0.95 WHIP.

The Brewers will send Bryse Wilson to the mound for Game 1. Wilson has a 3-1 record with a decent 3.19 ERA. In 48 innings pitched, the righty recorded 39 strikeouts with a 1.23 WHIP.

Phillies vs Brewers: Players to watch

Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm is the top slugger for his team with a batting clip of .304 and an OPS of .359. Bohm has also contributed to the team defensively.

Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper has been at the top of his game this season and continues to deliver. Harper smashed 14 home runs and drove in 35 runs for his team.

William Contreras

From the Brew Crew, catcher William Contreras has taken the lead from the plate. Contreras is slashing .316/.388/.489 and smashed eight home runs for the Brewers.

Willy Adames

Willy Adames is one more player to watch out for in this game. Adames is slugging .260/.338/.450 and smashed nine home runs for his team.

Wheeler is a veteran pitcher compared to Wilson. Offensively, the Brewers are not as powerful as their opponent.

The Phils are predicted to win Game 1.

