Phillies vs. Cubs: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025 

The Philadelphia Phillies (13-12) head to Wrigley Field to open the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs (16-10), who look to be real postseason contenders out of the NL Central. The weather could play spoilsport as forecasts show a 53% chance of rain and 14 mph winds blowing left to right.

Nonetheless, both teams come into this game on contrasting notes. The Phillies just suffered a series sweep at the hands of the New York Mets. Meanwhile, the Cubs took down the defending champions, the LA Dodgers, in a two-game series. As such, they are high on confidence and their offense deserves credit.

The Phillies will send right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA) to the mound. While the Cubs will counter with Colin Rea (0-0, 1.32 ERA), who has impressed in limited action.

Phillies vs. Cubs: Betting info

Moneyline: Cubs -136 | Phillies +115

Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+158)

Over/Under: 8 runs

Phillies vs. Cubs: Injuries

Phillies injury report:

Brandon Marsh – Strained hamstring (10-Day IL)

Ranger Suárez – Back tightness (15-Day IL)

Cubs injury report:

Javier Assad – Strained oblique (15-Day IL)

Tyson Miller – Hip impingement (15-Day IL)

Ryan Brasier – Hip discomfort (15-Day IL)

Eli Morgan – Elbow impingement (15-Day IL)

Justin Steele – Elbow surgery (UCL revision repair) (60-Day IL)

Probable Lineups

Phillies

2B Bryson Stott (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) DH Kyle Schwarber (L) RF Nick Castellanos (R) LF Max Kepler (L) C J.T. Realmuto (R) 3B Alec Bohm (R) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Cubs

LF Ian Happ (S) RF Kyle Tucker (L) DH Seiya Suzuki (R) 1B Michael Busch (L) SS Dansby Swanson (R) 2B Nico Hoerner (R) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L) C Carson Kelly (R) 3B Jon Berti (R)

Phillies vs Cubs: Prediction & Picks

This could be a close deal as both teams have the players to make a real difference in the game. Bet on Phillies' Taijuan Walker to keep up his sharp form and the likes of Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto to be difference-makers at the plate.

Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4

Best Bets:

Phillies +1.5 on the Run Line

Under 8 Total Runs (due to the wind and potential rain disruptions)

J.T. Realmuto to record a hit

