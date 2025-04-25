Phillies vs. Cubs: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025 

The Philadelphia Phillies (13-12) head to Wrigley Field to open the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs (16-10), who look to be real postseason contenders out of the NL Central. The weather could play spoilsport as forecasts show a 53% chance of rain and 14 mph winds blowing left to right.
Nonetheless, both teams come into this game on contrasting notes. The Phillies just suffered a series sweep at the hands of the New York Mets. Meanwhile, the Cubs took down the defending champions, the LA Dodgers, in a two-game series. As such, they are high on confidence and their offense deserves credit.
The Phillies will send right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA) to the mound. While the Cubs will counter with Colin Rea (0-0, 1.32 ERA), who has impressed in limited action.
Phillies vs. Cubs: Betting info
Moneyline: Cubs -136 | Phillies +115
Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+158)
Over/Under: 8 runs
Phillies vs. Cubs: Injuries
Phillies injury report:
Brandon Marsh – Strained hamstring (10-Day IL)
Ranger Suárez – Back tightness (15-Day IL)
Cubs injury report:
Javier Assad – Strained oblique (15-Day IL)
Tyson Miller – Hip impingement (15-Day IL)
Ryan Brasier – Hip discomfort (15-Day IL)
Eli Morgan – Elbow impingement (15-Day IL)
Justin Steele – Elbow surgery (UCL revision repair) (60-Day IL)
Probable Lineups
Phillies
- 2B Bryson Stott (L)
- SS Trea Turner (R)
- 1B Bryce Harper (L)
- DH Kyle Schwarber (L)
- RF Nick Castellanos (R)
- LF Max Kepler (L)
- C J.T. Realmuto (R)
- 3B Alec Bohm (R)
- CF Johan Rojas (R)
Cubs
- LF Ian Happ (S)
- RF Kyle Tucker (L)
- DH Seiya Suzuki (R)
- 1B Michael Busch (L)
- SS Dansby Swanson (R)
- 2B Nico Hoerner (R)
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)
- C Carson Kelly (R)
- 3B Jon Berti (R)
Phillies vs Cubs: Prediction & Picks
This could be a close deal as both teams have the players to make a real difference in the game. Bet on Phillies' Taijuan Walker to keep up his sharp form and the likes of Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto to be difference-makers at the plate.
Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4
Best Bets:
Phillies +1.5 on the Run Line
Under 8 Total Runs (due to the wind and potential rain disruptions)
J.T. Realmuto to record a hit